Amid Australia’s heatwave, snakes are being rescued from the oddest places

As temperatures hit record highs in Australia, residents are facing a new problem — snakes.

Several parts of Australia are facing heatwave conditions. The average temperature in the country touched 40.9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, beating a 2013 record of 40.03 degrees Celsius, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said.

On Tuesday, as the temperature touched 40 degrees Celsius in Queensland — the first time in over a decade — a sneaky serpent found its way into a house in Ninderry. Residents saw the snake slithering across their floor but were left worried after it disappeared right before their eyes. They contacted snake rescuers who finally managed to trace him snuggled between shoes, making it impossible to spot from above.

Stuart McKenzie of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers, who responded to the call, said he too struggled to locate the snake. “I walked over and I literally couldn’t see him even though all of the shoes were basically lying flat on the floor,” McKenzie wrote.

“This just goes to show how good they are at disappearing, especially when on the move in people’s yards and gardens,” he added.

McKenzie identified the reptile as a Yellow Faced Whip Snake, a slender, fast-moving reptile “considered mildly venomous but potentially dangerous”.

In another incident, a woman in Woombye called for help after she spotted what she thought was a small tree snake on her bathroom floor. After the snake disappeared from view, she was forced to call in rescuers, who also had a tough time locating it.

“He got to the point where he thought ‘where the heck is the snake’, and had come to the conclusion that it had gone down the drain,” the snake catcher told 9News.

The “cheeky” snake was finally found hidden among medical supplies in a bathroom drawer. That’s not it, the snake wasn’t a common tree snake as thought by the resident but a baby Eastern Brown Snake, which is the second most venomous in the world!

The oddest place we’ve come across yet, it probably from a car’s tyre. Yes, after a few passersby noticed a snake slithering its way into the type of a car parked in Maroochydore, they alerted the snake catchers.

A serpent identified as a Red Bellied Black Snake was safely rescued from under the bonnet of the car after an operation that lasted almost 45 minutes.

