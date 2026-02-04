‘I know why Indians are out of shape’: American tourist sparks debate after calling Indians ‘lazy’ at Jaipur’s Amber Fort

The tourist, Charlie Evans, filmed himself during his walk down the steep approach to the fort and used the moment to label Indians as “lazy” and “out of shape”.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 4, 2026 05:38 PM IST
American tourist Indians are lazyIn the clip, Evans points to groups of visitors who had stopped midway through the climb
Make us preferred source on Google

An American traveller’s video from Jaipur has kicked up a storm online after he made sweeping remarks about Indians while visiting the Amber Fort. The tourist, identified as Charlie Evans, filmed himself during his walk down the steep approach to the fort and used the moment to label Indians as “lazy” and “out of shape”.

In the clip, Evans points to groups of visitors who had stopped midway through the climb, some resting, chatting, or having cigarettes and drinks. Using these scenes to generalise, he claims this behaviour explains why, in his view, people weren’t willing to finish the climb. “I know why Indians are out of shape,” he says in the video, adding that although “there are thousands of people down there”, very few actually made it to the top. He goes on to remark, “They’re paying to get in, and then they’re stuck halfway up… They’re lazy.”

Doubling down, Evans insists the scene proves a point he says he made earlier in the day. “At the beginning of this journey today, I said that Indians are lazy, and this just proves it,” he says, describing people “having cigarettes and cokes and chais halfway up the Amber Fort road” and concluding that “they don’t want to go the extra mile”.

Watch the video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charlie Evans (@charlietravelusa)

 

The video has crossed 4 lakh views on Instagram and sparked a barrage of reactions. Some Instagram users echoed his observations, arguing that fitness often takes a backseat in everyday life. One commenter joked, “Indian will not climb a hill untill there’s temple located on hill top,” while another Indian user admitted, “You are right. None of my friends are interested in coming with me for cycling at 6am on a weekdnd.” A third wrote, “I am feeling bad what you saying. But it’s true.”

Others strongly pushed back, calling the remarks shallow and unfair. “They don’t bother about the destination. They are enjoying the journey,” one person countered. Another pointed out that Evans was judging a narrow slice of people, writing, “You are just seeing 2% of urban populations… you have not met the locals who do this hike long before ppl wake up everyday. Their fitness is unmatchable.”

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The plane touched down safely in Kolkata at 3:03 pm.
Emergency landing at Kolkata airport after Turkish Airlines plane catches fire
lok sabha, pm modi speech,
LIVE: Minutes before PM speech, Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 AM tomorrow
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical release.
Why Dhurandhar 2 ditched Netflix for JioHotstar in a massive streaming shake-up, switched music to T-Series
Mahesh Babu plays Lord Rama in Varanasi.
Mahesh Babu confirms playing Lord Rama in Varanasi, Rajamouli on the Ramayana episode he has focussed on
man saves cows railway crossing
'Everyone is just watching': Watch the viral moment a man risks his life to save cattle from an oncoming train in thick fog
After four hours battling the waves, he reached the shore and collapsed from exhaustion
'Absolute hero': Teen boy swims 4 hours through strong waves to save family drifting 14 km into sea
IND vs SA Live Cricket Score
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score: Afghanistan are batting first and have built patiently
India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Semi Final
The economy remains in search of a plan
From the Budget, a message: India’s economy is still in search of a plan
Ethanol
US farm exports to India have been surging even with no trade deal
A barreleye fish
Aliens of the abyss: The strange residents of the deepest oceans
With ChatGPT, you can use targeted prompts to get personalised feedback and strategies to get your dream job faster. (Image for representation: Freepik)
Struggling to land job interviews? These 6 ChatGPT prompts are a game changer
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
IND vs SA Live Cricket Score
India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Semi Final
India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score: Afghanistan are batting first and have built patiently
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
Samson
Struggling to land job interviews? These 6 ChatGPT prompts are a game changer
With ChatGPT, you can use targeted prompts to get personalised feedback and strategies to get your dream job faster. (Image for representation: Freepik)
Moltbook, the ‘AI-only’ social network may actually be run by humans
Created by Matt Schlicht, Moltbook is a Reddit like forum designed exclusively for AI agents.
Used this trick to play YouTube videos in the background? Google has shut it down
YouTube says background playback is a Premium-only feature and has updated its mobile web experience to enforce this.
Aliens of the abyss: The strange residents of the deepest oceans
A barreleye fish
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Everyone is just watching': Watch the viral moment a man risks his life to save cattle from an oncoming train in thick fog
man saves cows railway crossing
'Absolute hero': Teen boy swims 4 hours through strong waves to save family drifting 14 km into sea
After four hours battling the waves, he reached the shore and collapsed from exhaustion
Over 1 lakh violations in Bengaluru Metro: Why BMRCL is now deploying home guards inside every train
Bengaluru Metro 1 lakh violations
‘I want you back’: Deepinder Goyal calls former Zomato employees to join Eternal
In his post, Deepinder Goyal encouraged his former employees to rejoin the company
'I was mistaken': LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman admits to multiple meetings with Jeffrey Epstein after 2015
In 2019, Reid Hoffman told Axios that his last interaction with Epstein took place in 2015
Feb 04: Latest News
Advertisement