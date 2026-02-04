‘I know why Indians are out of shape’: American tourist sparks debate after calling Indians ‘lazy’ at Jaipur’s Amber Fort

An American traveller’s video from Jaipur has kicked up a storm online after he made sweeping remarks about Indians while visiting the Amber Fort. The tourist, identified as Charlie Evans, filmed himself during his walk down the steep approach to the fort and used the moment to label Indians as “lazy” and “out of shape”.

In the clip, Evans points to groups of visitors who had stopped midway through the climb, some resting, chatting, or having cigarettes and drinks. Using these scenes to generalise, he claims this behaviour explains why, in his view, people weren’t willing to finish the climb. “I know why Indians are out of shape,” he says in the video, adding that although “there are thousands of people down there”, very few actually made it to the top. He goes on to remark, “They’re paying to get in, and then they’re stuck halfway up… They’re lazy.”