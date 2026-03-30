‘Nano Banana gods saved the day’: How an American tourist used Google’s AI tool to solve AC crisis at Japanese hotel

By using its image recognition and translation features, he scanned the remote and received clear explanations for each button (Image source: @msg/X)

An American tourist’s 4 am struggle with a Japanese air conditioner has gone viral, highlighting a clever new use for Google’s multimodal AI.

Michael S Galpert found himself uncomfortably warm in the middle of the night during a hotel stay in Japan. After several failed attempts to adjust the temperature, he realised the obstacle was not the machine but the language: the remote was entirely labelled in Japanese Kanji.

He turned to Google’s experimental AI tool Nano Banana. By using its image recognition and translation features, he scanned the remote and received clear explanations for each button. The tool identified settings for temperature control, fan speed, operating modes, and timers, allowing him to fix the issue and return to sleep.