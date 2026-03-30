‘Nano Banana gods saved the day’: How an American tourist used Google’s AI tool to solve AC crisis at Japanese hotel

In a sweltering hotel room with a remote he couldn't read, Michael S Galpert turned to Google’s Nano Banana. In a post on X, he shared how he prompted the tool to help him out.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Mar 30, 2026 10:18 AM IST
By using its image recognition and translation features, he scanned the remote and received clear explanations for each buttonBy using its image recognition and translation features, he scanned the remote and received clear explanations for each button (Image source: @msg/X)
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An American tourist’s 4 am struggle with a Japanese air conditioner has gone viral, highlighting a clever new use for Google’s multimodal AI.

Michael S Galpert found himself uncomfortably warm in the middle of the night during a hotel stay in Japan. After several failed attempts to adjust the temperature, he realised the obstacle was not the machine but the language: the remote was entirely labelled in Japanese Kanji.

He turned to Google’s experimental AI tool Nano Banana. By using its image recognition and translation features, he scanned the remote and received clear explanations for each button. The tool identified settings for temperature control, fan speed, operating modes, and timers, allowing him to fix the issue and return to sleep.

“Was woken up at 4am bc it was too hot in the hotel room. Nano Banana gods saved the day. prompt: ‘create an image in English,” Galpert wrote on X, while sharing the images of the remote.

See the post here: 

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The post has since gone viral, with many users finding humour in the situation while also highlighting the real-world usefulness of AI for tourists. “This is very low-level use case. Here is what truly useful. When you need to buy f.e. shampoo or detergent and you don’t know which one is suitable for you and there are dozens of them on the shelf. Instead of going through them one by one you just photo whole shelf and ask AI,” a user wrote.

“pretty cool, i’ll keep that prompt in mind for next time when I can’t figure out that the arrow down button lowers the temperature,” another user commented. “Just a reminder that Google Lens comes with a real-time translation feature that can be a lifesaver,” a third user reacted.

Nano Banana, formally called Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, is an AI-driven tool developed by Google for image creation and editing.

 

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