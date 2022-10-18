scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Watch: American football player gifts game ball to young fan after winning match

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gifted the ball to the boy, who was seen spiritedly cheering him on with a large poster, after his team won the match against Kansas City Chiefs.

On Sunday afternoon, the American football team Buffalo Bills won over Kansas City Chiefs in a highly anticipated match that took place at Arrowhead Stadium in the USA’s Kansas City. After the match, Josh Allen, who plays the quarterback for the Buffalo Bills in the National Football League (NFL), broke away from the on-field celebrations and greeted a young fan.

Allen raced to the sidelines and gifted a ball that the team used during the match to a young boy who was seen spiritedly cheering him on with a large poster. The 26-year-old player also clicked a selfie with the young fan and his parents.

Dan Fetes, a sports journalist from WHAM-TV, tweeted a clip of this interaction on Monday. The tweet soon gathered over 2.8 million views.

Appreciating Allen’s gesture, a Twitter user wrote, “He’s amazing he always has time for people always. never seen anything like it your just trying to get to the locker room celebrate with your teammates after an incredible win I’ll get there I’m going to take a few minutes and take some pictures with some fans. We are very lucky”.

A Twitter user named Nick Williams, who goes by the Twitter username @nickwilliams09, claimed that the young boy in the video is his son. Williams wrote that his son is a huge Josh Allen fan and wanted to see the match instead of having a party for his birthday. He added that his son is “on cloud 9” after meeting his favourite player.

