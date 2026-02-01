‘They’re all pretty sharp’: American software engineer shuts down viral post stereotyping Indian professionals as ‘incompetent’

John Freeman, a New York–based software engineer at Citadel, took a dig at a social media user who stereotyped Indian professionals. Praising his Indian colleagues, Freeman called them “pretty sharp” and “super friendly”. He also highlighted the work ethic, intelligence, and impact of Indian professionals.

Freeman was responding to a post by an X handle named Brotherhood, which claimed that Indians tended to treat every task as urgent, regardless of its actual priority. “One class of Indian incompetence that rarely gets talked about is ‘Everything is P1 urgent priority’ guy,” the post stated.

The user went on to describe an experience on a global implementation team, alleging that there was “always — and I mean always — one Indian guy whose pet project was P1 super-urgent must-be-delivered yesterday”. The post added that change-control meetings were needed to justify why certain tasks deserved priority.