This US man has desi netizens grooving with his Bollywood dance moves

From peppy beats to quirky steps, Bollywood music has a fan following of its own across the world and a recent viral clip of a dad dancing on popular tracks such as ‘Ghungroo‘ and ‘Lagdi Lahore Di Aa‘ with his children has surely confirmed the craze.

The social media account of US-based Ricky L Pond is filled with several videos of him dancing to some of the latest catchy numbers of Bollywood. While in some videos he is dancing solo, in others, he is seen teaming up and matching steps with his children.

Interestingly, Pond also made TikTok duets with some Indian users and the results were quite impressive. Here, take a look at him grooving to the beats of ‘Rangilo Maaro Dholna‘ from the album ‘Pyar Ke Geet‘ by Shubha Mudgal.

Pond also attempted a couple of South Indian steps and they sure didn’t disappoint netizens.

