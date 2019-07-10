American Airlines apologises after attendant asks woman passenger to ‘cover up’

American Airlines has apologised to a doctor from Texas after a flight attendant claimed she was wearing an inappropriate outfit and threatened to deplane her if she didn’t use a blanket to cover herself.

The passenger, Tisha Rowe, who was travelling with her 8-year-old son was stopped and asked to deplane by a flight attendant for a “talk”. She was told that she had to “cover-up” and would be not be allowed back on the aircraft if she failed to do so.

Rowe intially posted about the incident on Facebook, and later took to Twitter to post a picture of the outfit she was wearing at the time of the incident.

“So #AmericanAirlines just told me I couldn’t board the flight without putting a jacket over my assets. My shorts covered EVERYTHING but apparently was too distracting to enter the plane,” she wrote in the Facebook post.

And in her tweet she wrote: “Here is what I was wearing when @AmericanAir asked me to deplane for a talk. At which point I was asked to “cover-up”. When defending my outfit I was threatened with not getting back on the flight unless I walked down the aisle wrapped in a blanket.”

According to Insider, though Rowe initially defended her outfit, she later gave in when she noticed her son looking embarrassed and fighting back tears. She then asked the attendant for a blanket and wrapped it around her waist before boarding the flight again.

Once the photo of her outfit was tweeted, it did not take long for Rowe’s post to go viral, with many slamming the airline for their behaviour and supporting her.

“WHAT!? You look fine! Since when is there a dress code for flying??” wrote an angry user on the post.

American Airlines later issued an apology.

“We were concerned about Dr Rowe’s comments, and reached out to her and our team at the Kingston airport to gather more information about what occurred,” American Airlines spokesperson Shannon Gilson told ABC News in an e-mailed statement. “We apologize to Dr Rowe and her son for their experience, and have fully refunded their travel.”