Actor Sharon Stone shares video of ‘tiger’ on roof, netizens wonder if its real or fake

Has American actor Sharon Stone fallen for a fake TikTok video? The actor’s latest Twitter post seems to have left netizens divided.

Taking to Twitter, the Hollywood star shared a TikTok video which seemed to feature a tiger standing on the roof of a building. “From my friend in India,” wrote Stone while tweeting the clip. Here, take a look:

From my friend in India. pic.twitter.com/Nc45DkCOzh — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) April 13, 2020

Viewed over 21,000 times, the video quickly prompted several reactions online, with many informing the actor that the tiger was “fake” and created using Google 3-D, which allows one to bring AR animals right at home. However, some were convinced that the tiger on the roof was indeed real.

Go to google and type ‘Tiger’. In the results for images, choose “View in 3d” and then select ‘view in your space”. Lo and behold You can have this same fake tiger inside your bedroom too. Happy to help my childhood crush! 🙏🏼👌🏼 — Anid (@annoyinglyanid) April 13, 2020

Some say that is fake, but notice the shadow under that Indian tiger’s head moves also. Let’s hope it’s just a curious kitten not a hungry tiger. — Brice Patrick Gorman (@AuthorBrice) April 14, 2020

That’s the google augmented reality ma’am. Just google tiger and click view in 3D and voila. — Dan Davis (@_banjodan_) April 13, 2020

This is one, that’s mDe it into my front yard. pic.twitter.com/hKc2W4esAO — T O M (@1OfYour5aDay__) April 13, 2020

It’s fake…. It’s Google3D — shubha dubey (@shubhadubey) April 13, 2020

