Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Actor Sharon Stone shares video of ‘tiger’ on roof, netizens wonder if its real or fake

Taking to Twitter, the Hollywood star shared a TikTok video which seemed to feature a tiger standing on the roof of a building. "From my friend in India," wrote Stone while tweeting the clip.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 14, 2020 4:43:02 pm
Sharon Stone, tiger on roof, tiger video, tiger in india, google 3d, google 3d animals Viewed over 21,000 times, the video quickly prompted several reactions online.

Has American actor Sharon Stone fallen for a fake TikTok video? The actor’s latest Twitter post seems to have left netizens divided.

Taking to Twitter, the Hollywood star shared a TikTok video which seemed to feature a tiger standing on the roof of a building. "From my friend in India," wrote Stone while tweeting the clip. Here, take a look:

Watch the video here

Viewed over 21,000 times, the video quickly prompted several reactions online, with many informing the actor that the tiger was “fake” and created using Google 3-D, which allows one to bring AR animals right at home. However, some were convinced that the tiger on the roof was indeed real.

