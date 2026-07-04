From Japan to France: America’s 250th Independence Day sparks dazzling celebrations

The United States began celebrating its 250th Independence Day with spectacular events across the country ahead of the official anniversary on July 4, 2026. Cities hosted fireworks, drone displays, and large-scale light shows as part of the nationwide ‘America 250’ celebrations.

The White House’s X account shared a video capturing the festive mood, with fireworks and a coordinated light show illuminating the sky in the red, white and blue colours of the American flag.

HAPPY 250TH AMERICA!!!! pic.twitter.com/eJvTAbOVUA — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 4, 2026

One of the biggest attractions took place in North Richland Hills, Texas, where Sky Elements Drones launched 2,500 drones for a massive aerial display.

“…For America 250, we celebrate in style!” said Sky Elements Drones.

The drone show paid tribute to the country’s history and achievements, creating giant images of a rocket, a bald eagle and George Washington in the night sky. Elsewhere in Texas, a pyrotechnic display featured a soaring bald eagle alongside Uncle Sam, adding to the patriotic celebrations.

WATCH: A spectacular 2,500-drone show lit up the sky over North Richland Hills, Texas, with giant images of a rocket, bald eagle, and George Washington ahead of America’s 250th birthday celebration. pic.twitter.com/Epok7XtMwU — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 3, 2026

Iconic landmarks across the world join the festivities

The celebrations extended far beyond the United States, with several international landmarks lighting up in honour of America’s 250th anniversary.

In Las Vegas, the Sphere displayed patriotic visuals, while the Washington Monument was illuminated with imagery highlighting key moments in American history.

The Sphere in Las Vegas is now showing off how awesome our country is for July 4th: pic.twitter.com/WyFQYt0MLA — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 3, 2026

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Japan also joined the occasion with a series of special events. In Tokyo, famous landmarks including Tokyo Tower, Rainbow Bridge and the Tokyo Aqua Symphony were lit in red, white and blue. The US Embassy in Tokyo invited people to share photos of the displays using the hashtag #A250inJapan.

A fireworks display and drone show near Rainbow Bridge drew Japanese and American dignitaries. According to reports, the drone performance even featured an image of Donald Trump as part of the celebrations.

Japan held a massive light show to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, featuring a drone show with Donald Trump.pic.twitter.com/Iwblukkiqu — Pubity (@pubity) July 3, 2026

France also participated in the milestone. Paris lit up the Eiffel Tower with the words “USA 250” displayed in red, white and blue across its first-level facade.

The illumination formed part of a broader summer programme organised by the City of Paris to celebrate the longstanding friendship between France and the United States.

WATCH: Eiffel Tower Blazes “USA 250” as Paris Kicks Off America’s Semiquincentennial Tonight the Eiffel Tower is lighting up with a “USA 250” display beginning Friday, July 3rd at 11:00 PM local time, marking the 250th anniversary of the American Declaration of Independence.… pic.twitter.com/okmwmzlTon — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) July 3, 2026

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The events form part of a broader nationwide effort to mark the milestone, described by organisers as the ‘America 250’ celebration.