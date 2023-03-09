Video of ambidextrous woman drawing line portrait in Paris stuns people

There are some artists that leave people astonished with their talents. In a video posted on Instagram, a woman artist, who is ambidextrous, showcased her amazing talent by drawing a stunning portrait on a piece of glass using both her hands simultaneously.

Helena Soubeyrand displayed her exceptional ability to draw with both her hands as she stood at what appears to be a door. In a few seconds, using both her hands, she drew the portrait of a man using line art. Starting with the moustache, she began drawing the eyes and then finished the portrait as passersby who stood outside to watch began to applaud her. Many passersby also recorded the video on their phones. Soubeyrand made the piece of art in Paris.

Posted on February 16, the video has amassed a whopping 11.5 million views.

“Beautiful,” commented a user in French. “Oh my goodness,” said another. “I can’t even draw with 1 hand,” posted a third. “I loved her smile in the end,” another user said. “Ambidextrous at its finest,” wrote a fifth.

Recently, a South African man had wowed the internet with his unique skill of making portraits using makeup. Ricollin, a 22-year-old self-taught artist, decided to recreate one of his charcoal drawings with makeup. Firstly, he started by using lipstick and then highlighted the portrait with a lip liner pen. Then he used blue nail polish and gold body shimmer to finish the portrait. He had even painted Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa using makeup.