scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Advertisement

Video of ambidextrous woman drawing line portrait in Paris stuns people

Helena Soubeyrand displayed her exceptional ability to draw with both her hands.

ambidextrous woman drawing line portrait in Paris stuns peopleHelena Soubeyrand is an ambidextrous artist who made the piece of art in Paris.
Listen to this article
Video of ambidextrous woman drawing line portrait in Paris stuns people
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

There are some artists that leave people astonished with their talents. In a video posted on Instagram, a woman artist, who is ambidextrous, showcased her amazing talent by drawing a stunning portrait on a piece of glass using both her hands simultaneously.

Also Read |Dirty Art: Artist creates stunning dog portrait on car’s dusty windscreen. Watch

Helena Soubeyrand displayed her exceptional ability to draw with both her hands as she stood at what appears to be a door. In a few seconds, using both her hands, she drew the portrait of a man using line art. Starting with the moustache, she began drawing the eyes and then finished the portrait as passersby who stood outside to watch began to applaud her. Many passersby also recorded the video on their phones. Soubeyrand made the piece of art in Paris.

Watch the video below:

Posted on February 16, the video has amassed a whopping 11.5 million views.

“Beautiful,” commented a user in French. “Oh my goodness,” said another. “I can’t even draw with 1 hand,” posted a third. “I loved her smile in the end,” another user said. “Ambidextrous at its finest,” wrote a fifth.

Also Read
Viral leopard and black panther video
‘Your shadow is your best friend’: Stunning video of leopard and black pa...
, Car crashes insider cafe during podcast recording
Watch: Car crashes into cafe during podcast recording
Dog and three newborn puppies rescued from Turkey basement a month after earthquake
‘God bless’: Dog and three newborn puppies rescued from Turkey basement a...
Guinness World Records shares video of Malian woman who gave birth to nine babies at once, Halima Cissé, Mali, Morocco, Casablanca, GWR, Guinness World Records, Instagram, most babies born at once, viral, trending, Indian Express
Guinness World Records shares video of Malian woman who gave birth to nin...

Recently, a South African man had wowed the internet with his unique skill of making portraits using makeup. Ricollin, a 22-year-old self-taught artist, decided to recreate one of his charcoal drawings with makeup. Firstly, he started by using lipstick and then highlighted the portrait with a lip liner pen. Then he used blue nail polish and gold body shimmer to finish the portrait. He had even painted Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa using makeup.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-03-2023 at 16:42 IST
Next Story

Nitish Kumar seen as hedging his bets again as JD(U) not part of Oppn letter over Central agencies

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close