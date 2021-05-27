Amazon’s MGM Studio deal sparks hilarious memes online

Many have been photoshopping MGM's iconic lion logo with Jeff Bezos' face. (Dan Flynn/ Twitter)

Amazon on Wednesday acquired the iconic MGM studios in a $8.45 billion deal. The announcement not only created a big buzz in the business and entertainment worlds but also left netizens, particularly movie buffs in a frenzy.

The super expensive deal gives Amazon an extensive library of films — some of Hollywood’s most popular franchises including that of James Bond. Many commented how the deal will directly benefit Prime Video account holders. MGM has a catalog with more than 4,000 films and 17,000 TV shows, according to Mike Hopkins, who heads Prime Video and Amazon Studios.

“The acquisitions thesis here is really very simple: MGM has a vast, deep catalog of much beloved intellectual property,” Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said. “With the talented people at MGM and the talented people at Amazon Studios, we can reimagine and develop that IP for the 21st century,” he added.

Celebrating the news, Amazon Prime rooted for the lion bond on Twitter.

However, Amazon’s streaming platform wasn’t the only one joining the conversation with memes. Netizens too had a field day cracking jokes about the acquisition asked if Bezos will play a role in next Bond movie, some also wondering if now he owns he owns Donald Trump’s The Apprentice’s tapes.

But it wasn’t such conversation that left most in splits, it was the collective photoshop battle where netizens started to swap MGM’s iconic lion with Bezos face — started a hilarious trend online.

You know what the Amazon and MGM deal means? Jeff Bezos owns The Apprentice now. Jeff Bezos owns The Apprentice outtakes. *sips coffee* — YS (@NYinLA2121) May 26, 2021

With Amazon buying MGM, Jeff Bezos will be the next James Bond villain pic.twitter.com/RQ8FstYUEh — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) May 26, 2021

Amazon acquiring MGM studios for $9 billion so Jeff Bezos can finally fulfil his destiny of becoming a Bond villain pic.twitter.com/FRbMkUqbyD — Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. 💸 (@ParikPatelCFA) May 25, 2021

Bezos is the new Bond?

Amazon buys MGM for $8.45 Billion Dollars!!! 😳 pic.twitter.com/qLECeSg57l — Dan Flynn (@DanFlynnDesign) May 26, 2021

Jeff Bezos preparing his audition clip for the role of Bond-Villain after $9 billion acquisition of MGM studios by Amazon pic.twitter.com/wtEcx7hdFd — Abhay Mago (@abhay_mago) May 26, 2021

AMAZON AND MGM HAVE SIGNED AN AGREEMENT FOR AMAZON TO ACQUIRE MGM|| AMAZON WILL ACQUIRE MGM FOR A PURCHASE PRICE OF $8.45 BLN pic.twitter.com/ki1tYl7340 — Ivan the K™ (@IvanTheK) May 26, 2021

The producers behind the current James Bond film, however has said, that the sale would not affect the upcoming release of No Time to Die will stay in theatres.