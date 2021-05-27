scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 27, 2021
Amazon’s MGM Studio deal sparks hilarious memes online

Amazon paid $8.45 billion for MGM, making it the company’s second-largest acquisition after it bought grocer Whole Foods for nearly $14 billion in 2017.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 27, 2021 5:24:03 pm
amazon, MGM Studios, amazon buys mgm, amazon mgm deal, jeff bezos MGM studio deal, MGM acquisition memes, amazon mgm memes, business news, entertainment news, indian expressMany have been photoshopping MGM's iconic lion logo with Jeff Bezos' face. (Dan Flynn/ Twitter)

Amazon on Wednesday acquired the iconic MGM studios in a $8.45 billion deal. The announcement not only created a big buzz in the business and entertainment worlds but also left netizens, particularly movie buffs in a frenzy.

The super expensive deal gives Amazon an extensive library of films — some of Hollywood’s most popular franchises including that of James Bond. Many commented how the deal will directly benefit Prime Video account holders. MGM has a catalog with more than 4,000 films and 17,000 TV shows, according to Mike Hopkins, who heads Prime Video and Amazon Studios.

“The acquisitions thesis here is really very simple: MGM has a vast, deep catalog of much beloved intellectual property,” Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said. “With the talented people at MGM and the talented people at Amazon Studios, we can reimagine and develop that IP for the 21st century,” he added.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Celebrating the news, Amazon Prime rooted for the lion bond on Twitter.

However, Amazon’s streaming platform wasn’t the only one joining the conversation with memes. Netizens too had a field day cracking jokes about the acquisition asked if Bezos will play a role in next Bond movie, some also wondering if now he owns he owns Donald Trump’s The Apprentice’s tapes.

But it wasn’t such conversation that left most in splits, it was the collective photoshop battle where netizens started to swap MGM’s iconic lion with Bezos face — started a hilarious trend online.

The producers behind the current James Bond film, however has said, that the sale would not affect the upcoming release of No Time to Die will stay in theatres.

 

