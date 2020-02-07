Follow Us:
Friday, February 07, 2020
This parody ‘Amazon Dating’ site lets you ‘order’ a date for Valentine’s Day

The site features a variety of people to order and they have with different prices, ratings and descriptions,

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 7, 2020 6:55:42 pm
Amazon dating site, Amazon parody dating site, Amazon dating site for singles, Valentine's day 2020, Trending, Indian Express news Inspired by the current internet dating trend, the website offers a variety of potential dates to choose from.

Valentine’s Day will be here soon and a duo from Los Angeles have come up with a website that lets single people ‘order’ a date online.

Inspired by Tinder, Bumble and Hinge, the parody website that looks a lot like Amazon and is called ‘Amazon dating’.  Content creators Ani Acopian, Suzy Shinn, Morgan Gruer and animation studio Thinko came up with the website that resembles the e-commerce giant in many ways.

On February 4, Acopian tweeted to introduce the new website:

While the site features a variety of people to choose from, with different prices, ratings and customised descriptions, none of them can actually be bought. The FAQ section of the website makes it very clear that the site is a parody.

Here is how people have reacted to it:

However, the Twitter handle of the website was later suspended for violating Twitter’s rules. The website’s creator promised to write ‘parody’ in the handle’s description if it was restored.

