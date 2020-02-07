This parody ‘Amazon Dating’ site lets you ‘order’ a date for Valentine’s Day

Inspired by the current internet dating trend, the website offers a variety of potential dates to choose from. Inspired by the current internet dating trend, the website offers a variety of potential dates to choose from.

Valentine’s Day will be here soon and a duo from Los Angeles have come up with a website that lets single people ‘order’ a date online.

Inspired by Tinder, Bumble and Hinge, the parody website that looks a lot like Amazon and is called ‘Amazon dating’. Content creators Ani Acopian, Suzy Shinn, Morgan Gruer and animation studio Thinko came up with the website that resembles the e-commerce giant in many ways.

On February 4, Acopian tweeted to introduce the new website:

i wasn’t having much luck with dating apps so i partnered with @amazon to make a better one 👀💘https://t.co/ticxR7j7CO — ani acopian (@aniacopian) February 4, 2020

While the site features a variety of people to choose from, with different prices, ratings and customised descriptions, none of them can actually be bought. The FAQ section of the website makes it very clear that the site is a parody.

Here is how people have reacted to it:

I didn’t know I needed this but I definitely did, thank you — Edden Amber 📸 (@helloimedden) February 4, 2020

Incredible — Aaron 📸 (@aaronweiss_) February 4, 2020

the attention to detail is amazing. Those batshit amazon product urls, the header copy and links, cheaper second-hand options for third parties… hats off — Chris Maddox (@comaddox) February 4, 2020

Um wow this is so cool — Robyn Frost (@robynhfrost) February 4, 2020

There’s only one of Teddy left 😭 — JCH (@jillchristy) February 4, 2020

This is HILARIOUS. cc @jojobickley — Cindy Gallop (@cindygallop) February 4, 2020

Non ghosting agreement…I’m dead, so good! — Kunal Tandon (@KunalTandon) February 4, 2020

Customer reviews section is the best part. Just like the real Amazon. “I got pregnant so 0/10 would buy again” — Kirill Zakharov (@kirillz) February 4, 2020

Worst thing about Amazon Dating is that it’s always out of stock. — Tobias ᴠᴀɴ sᴄʜɴᴇɪᴅᴇʀ (@vanschneider) February 4, 2020

the funny thing is amazon is so big that i bet there is for sure someone running around internally trying to figure out who approved this 🤣 — George Kedenburg III (@GK3) February 4, 2020

However, the Twitter handle of the website was later suspended for violating Twitter’s rules. The website’s creator promised to write ‘parody’ in the handle’s description if it was restored.

can anyone help us get the @amazondating twitter account unsuspended? we will put “Parody” in the bio i swear! — ani acopian (@aniacopian) February 7, 2020

