Post on man who made Amazon’s first-ever purchase in 1995 gets Bezos and Musk to react: ‘I thought I was going to get free books’

Billionaire Jeff Bezos recently reacted to a post highlighting that Amazon’s very first sale back in 1995 was a book about artificial intelligence (AI). At a time when the internet was still developing, the platform’s first-ever purchase was Fluid Concepts and Creative Analogies: Computer Models of the Fundamental Mechanisms of Thought by Douglas Hofstadter.

The book is a compilation of essays exploring AI concepts in the 1990s.

The post quickly gained traction after financial commentator Jon Erlichman shared a post on March 3. “On this day in 1995: the first item was purchased on Amazon. It was a book on artificial intelligence,” he wrote. He also posted an image of the book along with an invoice made out to John Wainwright. Bezos reshared the post, reacting with a smiling emoticon.