Meet Leo, the Amazon ’employee’ who gets treats, naps and walks during workday

Amazon’s dog-friendly office culture is getting attention online after a video showing a golden retriever’s typical workday went viral on Instagram.
Leo the Rescue, a golden retriever with his own Instagram account, gives followers a glimpse into what a “day in my life as a dog working at Amazon” looks like. And judging by his schedule, his workday comes with quite a few perks.
Leo’s day begins at 8.30 am, when he heads to the office in a car with his owners. By 9 am, he has reached work and is seen riding the lift into the office. At 9.05 am, it is time to “Say hi to Koko,” as Leo meets and plays with another dog at the workplace. An hour later, he gets a treat from a banana stand before settling in for lunch at noon with his owners.
After lunch, Leo heads out for a midday walk at 12.30 pm. Then comes one of the biggest advantages of his job: nap time at 1 pm. By 3.30 pm, he is back to work and ready to “get pets from mom”. At 4.30 pm, Leo starts waiting for the day to end, and by 5.30 pm, he is visibly excited to leave the office.
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The video has struck a chord with Instagram users, many of whom found Leo’s routine a refreshing change from the usual “day in my life” workplace videos.
“Who fills the time sheet for this gentleman,” one user joked. “I hope he got to go for a long walk or play outside before heading home for being such a patient boy,” another wrote.
“Now I know which company I need to join next. My boy would love to come with me to work,” a third user commented. Someone else quipped, “He’s more excited to go home as if he did all the work.”
According to Amazon’s website, more than 15,000 dogs are currently registered to come to work at over 129 Amazon offices across the Americas. The program is also available in Australia and Europe, with the number of participating dogs and offices continuing to grow.
The initiative allows employees to bring their dogs to work while providing facilities and activities designed to make the experience easier for both pets and their owners. Perks include designated spaces for dogs to play, dog-friendly events, discounted pet insurance, welcome packages for registered dogs and, of course, free treats.