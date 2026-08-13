Meet Leo, the Amazon ’employee’ who gets treats, naps and walks during workday

Amazon’s dog-friendly office culture is getting attention online after a video showing a golden retriever’s typical workday went viral on Instagram.

Leo the Rescue, a golden retriever with his own Instagram account, gives followers a glimpse into what a “day in my life as a dog working at Amazon” looks like. And judging by his schedule, his workday comes with quite a few perks.

Leo’s day begins at 8.30 am, when he heads to the office in a car with his owners. By 9 am, he has reached work and is seen riding the lift into the office. At 9.05 am, it is time to “Say hi to Koko,” as Leo meets and plays with another dog at the workplace. An hour later, he gets a treat from a banana stand before settling in for lunch at noon with his owners.