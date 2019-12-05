‘Tis the season: Delivery man’s cheerful response to holiday basket goes viral

“The driver is Karim Earl Reed III – You are bringing millions of people joy!” read the viral post. “The driver is Karim Earl Reed III – You are bringing millions of people joy!” read the viral post.

With Christmas right around the corner, several heartwarming stories have been doing the rounds on the internet.

While the December festive season is pretty hectic for delivery people, who work at breakneck speed to meet delivery goals, a US woman’s sweet gesture towards them has gone viral on social media.

Kathy Ouma kept a basket of drinks and snacks on her porch for people who were delivering packages at her home with a note that read, “Please take some goodies to enjoy on your route. Thank you for making holiday shopping easy.”

Kathy also shared a video of a delivery man who is seen spotting the container and doing a celebratory dance after taking some of the treats.

Watch the video here:

In the 30-second viral clip, the person can be seen expressing delight after spotting the basket. “Oh, this is nice!” he says. “Ah, they got some goodies! Wow! Oh, this is sweet! Oh, wow, get out of here!”

Since being shared online, the video has received over 8.5 million views and thousands of shares. Ouma later updated the post with the name of the delivery personnel while thanking him for making her day. “The driver is Karim Earl Reed III – You are bringing millions of people joy!” read the viral post.

