Amazon delivery driver follows instruction to ‘hide packages from husband’, video goes viral

A woman in Oklahoma found an interesting way to hide a parcel from her husband by leaving notes for the delivery person.

In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, an Amazon delivery person is seen leaving a package at a house at a home in Tulsa and then immediately picking it back up and hiding it in the bushes.

According to a Daily Mail report, the video, which was originally posted on TikTok by Cherry Longaberger, the delivery person picked up the package after she read the message “Please hide packages from husband” on the doormat and then started looking for a perfect spot to hide it.

Watch the video here:

On the TikTok clip, Longaberger explained that she often makes these requests for the delivery drivers to prevent her husband from seeing the packages. “I have a doormat that says, ‘Please hide packages from husband’. My Amazon driver understood the assignment,” read the caption of the clip, which has garnered over 10.7 million likes, the news website reported.

Since being posted online, the clip has been widely circulated on several social media platforms and managed to reach the delivery driver’s friend, who forwarded her the viral video, The Sun reported. The woman, identified as Leeza Hall, later thanked people for showing support and also got a response from Longaberger.

“Y’all are so sweet thank you!!! Yes, I’m still kinda new, I started this job at the end of June,” Hall wrote on TikTok, to which Cherry replied: “You gave us a good laugh and you’re awesome! If you’re going to be on my route again let me know!” the news website added.