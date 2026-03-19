‘India has already mastered this’: Amazon rolls out 1-hour delivery in US; Indians react

Announcing the update on X, Jassy said the service is designed to help users in last-minute situations in their daily lives (Image source: @ajassy/X)

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy unveiled a new rapid delivery initiative, offering customers one-hour and three-hour delivery options. Announcing the update on X, Jassy said the service is designed to help users in last-minute situations in their daily lives.

“Everyone knows what it’s like to scramble to get something done. Missing ingredients before people come over for dinner. Packing school lunches for the morning. Needing new headphones for tomorrow’s flight,” he wrote on X.

Jassy also informed that the service will initially cover more than 90,000 items across categories such as groceries, household essentials, and electronics.

“Teams across Amazon have been working to solve those problems, and today we’re introducing 1-hour and 3-hour delivery options on over 90,000 products—everything from paper towels and cleaning supplies to electronics. One-hour delivery is available in hundreds of cities and towns, and 3-hour delivery in over 2,000…with more coming. Should be a big help,” Jassy wrote.