‘India has already mastered this’: Amazon rolls out 1-hour delivery in US; Indians react

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy unveiled a new rapid delivery initiative, offering customers one-hour and three-hour delivery options. Announcing the update on X, Jassy said the service is designed to help users in last-minute situations in their daily lives.
“Everyone knows what it’s like to scramble to get something done. Missing ingredients before people come over for dinner. Packing school lunches for the morning. Needing new headphones for tomorrow’s flight,” he wrote on X.
Jassy also informed that the service will initially cover more than 90,000 items across categories such as groceries, household essentials, and electronics.
“Teams across Amazon have been working to solve those problems, and today we’re introducing 1-hour and 3-hour delivery options on over 90,000 products—everything from paper towels and cleaning supplies to electronics. One-hour delivery is available in hundreds of cities and towns, and 3-hour delivery in over 2,000…with more coming. Should be a big help,” Jassy wrote.
However, the announcement sparked a light-hearted moment on social media as several Indian citizens highlighted how quick commerce platforms in the country are catering to such household needs within 15 minutes, and sometimes in less than 10 minutes.
Everyone knows what it’s like to scramble to get something done. Missing ingredients before people come over for dinner. Packing school lunches for the morning. Needing new headphones for tomorrow’s flight.
Teams across Amazon have been working to solve those problems, and today… pic.twitter.com/mWKkLz5cI6
— Andy Jassy (@ajassy) March 18, 2026
“India has already mastered 10-20 mins delivery. From groceries to electronics,” a user wrote. “Why is it that emerging markets like india have services which deliver in 10 minutes. Or in the GCC you can get goods within 30 minutes while in the US we celebrate 1 hour delivery. How can we learn from the East?” another user commented.
“There is something called quick commerce in India, which delivers products in 10-15 mins,” a third user reacted.
The announcement comes at a time when India’s quick commerce market is thriving, driven by platforms like Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto. From electronics to healthcare to groceries, these platforms deliver a wide range of items in just 15 minutes.