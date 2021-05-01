Man finds twins’ balloon with wishlist 650 miles away, travels to surprise them with gifts

Although Christmas is celebrated in December, festive wishes of two little girls came true in April, when two kindhearted strangers travelled over 650 miles from Louisiana to Kansas to make their dreams come true. Now, the touching story has left netizens emotional.

Last year, amid the global pandemic, Luna and Gianella Gonzalez, the four-year-old twin sisters from the town of Liberal in Kansas, released balloons with a letter to Santa Claus containing five holiday wishes. Their mother shared a small video of the girls releasing the balloons and pictures of their letters before the family travelled to Mexico, their father’s home country.

Little did they know the balloons would cross inter-state borders and be discovered by strangers miles away.

“It was something different for the girls — a memory they could keep after a rough 2020,” their mother, Leticia Flores-Gonzalez, told Good Morning America (GMA). “It was just so cold and windy. I didn’t expect them to go that far.”

Alvin Bamburg went on deer hunting in Grand Cane, Louisiana, in late December, when he spotted one of the balloons tangled in a tree. He looked closer and was so moved by the letter that he sought help on Facebook in order to identify the girl who wrote it. In the note signed by Luna to Santa, she wished for a candy, a Spider Man ball, a Frozen doll, a puppy, and a Little Pony toy.

Thanks to efforts by people on Facebook, Flores-Gonzalez was connected to Bamburg and after months of communication, Bamburg and his wife Lee Ann Leopard travelled to meet the girls and surprised them with a puppy!

The mother told Fox8 that she was initially hesitant to reach out when she came to know about Bamburg’s post. “My sister and family told me it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing. Finally, after we spoke for a while, they convinced me to go ahead and get ahold of Alvin Bamburg,” she added. But when she did reach out it changed their lives for the better.

“When we found out someone actually found Luna’s balloon, we were just in shock,” Flores-Gonzalez told CNN. “We couldn’t believe how kind people were; we were overwhelmed with love. That’s what really mattered.”

After the two families were connected, she said that Bamburgs requested to share Gianella’s list, as well. After Bamburg had put up his post looking for the girls, many had reached out to him asking if they too can send gifts to the girls. Finally, when they met last week, both girls received many gifts from Bamburg’s family, friends, co-workers, and even old schoolmates.

“We had texted, talked, and FaceTimed before we even met, and it was clear we had a connection,” Bamburg told CNN. “When we met, it was just like meeting family.”

But the best part of the meeting was when Bamburg surprised the girls with a dachshund puppy, a wish on Luna’s Christmas list. The girls were overjoyed and named it their new pet Max.

“To see those little girls smile like that… They got down on the ground, the puppy ran and crawled up on their laps. He was wagging his little tail so fast. There’s no amount of money you can put on something like that,” Bamburg told local channel Wave 3.

The Bamburgs have now become friends with the girls and have promised to visit them again very soon.