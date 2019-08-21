This amazing dance-off between a Denver policeman and a child has the internet hooked

When a boy decided to flaunt his breakdancing skills on the sidewalk, little did he know he was going to be shown up by a policeman, and a video of the duo’s dancing skills is now breaking the internet.

Advertising

In the video, seven-year-old Jayden is seen showing off his breakdance moves on the street while being watched by an officer of the Denver Police department. Impressed by the 7-year-old’s moves, the policeman then shows off his own dance moves while in full gear, and it’s quite something.

The viral video was filmed by Morgan Lynch, Jayden’s godmother.

“My godson had the most unexpected experience at the 16th [Street] Mall this weekend,” Morgan Lynch wrote on Facebook. “No one knew this police officer had moves like Jayden.”

Advertising

The policeman was later identified as D6 Officer Terry Phuvapaisalkij by the police force.

Explaining how it all started, Phuvapaisalkij told CBS News that Jayden had approached him and asked to take a photo in front of his motorcycle.

“His dad told him to come up to the motorcycle, and he does that freeze and I was like ‘OK.’ He dances a little bit so I thought it would be cool to throw down and show him some of my stuff, and we had a little exchange,” Phuvapaisalkij told CBS. “It was awesome, I love doing stuff like that.”

As the video went viral, it was shared by multiple local media outlets and the police force’s official pages. People were thrilled with the video and were full of praise for the duo’s talent and the policeman’s sweet gesture.