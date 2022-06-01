scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 01, 2022
Watch: This alternative Titanic scene is making people laugh out loud

The undated video was posted online by Twitter user @TheFigen.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 1, 2022 7:45:25 pm
Titanic alternative ending, Titanic funny video, Titanic in 2022, Titanic recreated scenes, Indian ExpressTitanic was written, directed, and produced by James Cameron.

Titanic, a 1997 romantic drama, has achieved a cult status over the years. Its widespread popularity often prompts people to come up with funny skits and alternative endings.

Recently, a recreation of the film’s one of the most iconic scenes has left netizens in splits. The recreated video, which presents an alternative ending to the scene where Jack freezes to death as mournful Rose leaves his hand, shows what Rose would have done if she would have been a possessive girlfriend in 2022.

The now-viral video shows Jack drowning but a second later, he brings his hand out of the water to yank his phone that was left with Rose on the floating door. Instead of helping her lover, Rose fights off Jack’s hand. She pushes Jack into the water again but uses his finger to open the phone’s lock screen and finally checks its content with satisfaction.

The undated video was posted online by Twitter user @TheFigen on May 20, 2022.

While sharing the video, the Twitter user wrote, “The unreleased scene from Titanic! Made me laugh a lot! ”

So far, the video has garnered over 27,000 likes. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “This gave me so much joke on the bus. Everyone was looking at me like I was a madman…and for a couple of minutes, I was! ”.

