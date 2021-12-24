Alpine rescue workers dress as Santa, rappel down hospital windows to cheer children

In an attempt to bring Christmas cheer to children who are stuck in hospitals, a group of alpine rescue workers dressed as Santa Claus and rappelled down the paediatric ward walls, much to the delight of kids and the hospital staff. The incident took place in Policlinico Umberto hospital in Italy.

The rescue workers used their skills to abseil from hospital chimney and roof. They then went inside the hospital and gave gifts to children who are admitted in the hospital.

WATCH: Abseiling Santas in Italy and Slovenia rappelled across children’s hospitals and delivered presents to the delight of the children pic.twitter.com/4xdH65QjRt — Reuters (@Reuters) December 24, 2021

At the same time, in Slovenia, climbers who dressed as Santa Claus abseiled down Ljubljana children’s hospital and put out a great show that raised spirits all around.

Last week, in Peru’s capital Lima, Santa Claus took help from local firefighters to give presents to children who were being isolated in a hospital facility as they had been infected with COVID-19. The Santa Claus used railed platform that was alleviated to hospital windows from where he delivered the presents. As the Santa delivered his gifts, the health workers were seen cheering him.

These extra steps taken by generous volunteers have certainly made Christmas better for children who are battling illness in this festive season.