Alligator spotted inside US school’s swimming pool, halts practice. See photos

The swimming practice of students at a school in Florida in the US was delayed after an alligator was spotted inside the pool. The reptile decided to plunge into the clear water in the eight-lane, 25-metre competition pool, last week.

Authorities at the Montverde Academy informed the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the three-foot-long alligator was rescued and released into Lake Apopka. Photographs shared by the sheriff’s office on Facebook showed the alligator lying on the bottom of the pool and officers holding it.

“Deputy Brownsberger was able to use a safety hook to bring him to the edge where Deputy Faust reached down and grabbed the gator. His mouth was then secured with electric tape and temporarily detained so they could safely transport him to Lake Apopka, where the gator was released on its own recognizance.No deputies or gators were hurt during the encounter,” read Lake County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook post.

The officers earned plaudits online. “DFC Faust &Deputy Brownsberger – thanks for saving him! Your department rocks!” commented a user. Some users also came up with funny reactions. “They should have kept the little guy in there! Would have made the team swim faster and help improve their times!” commented another user.

Montverde Academy is a college preparatory boarding school for grades Pre-K3 to 12. The Montverde Aquatic Club in the school trains beginner, senior and international swimmers during the year-long program.

According to the Miami Herald, spotting alligators in common places is not new. There are 1.3 million alligators in Florida and they live in all 67 counties, Miami Herald cited the state authorities as saying. The species can grow more than 14 feet in length.