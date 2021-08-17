WATCH: Alligator sneaks up on Florida woman fishing with friends

A woman’s summer fishing trip with friends turned into a scary experience of having a face-to-face encounter with a Florida alligator. Now, the scary video is breaking the internet.

The woman shared the shocking moment she spotted a huge alligator calmly staring at her from the water a few feet away. The person was filming one of her friends who was holding a fishing line in the water in a bid to find an alligator they had seen previously. The man was seen standing over a storm drain, trying to entice a gator over with plastic bait.

As she zoomed in on the water to locate the reptile, jokingly saying the animal is ignoring the bait as it’s plastic, to her surprise the animal emerged slowly, camouflaging well with the algae. Startled by the anima’s presence at such close proximity, the woman is heard screaming: “Oh my god, holy s***.”

“That’s why you do not ever sit down with your legs in the water,” another person was heard off-camera. Realising the danger, the woman was seen retreating.

The video was originally posted on TikTok where it garnered more 20 million views. “Florida Everglades never fails to amuse and terrify,” the woman wrote while sharing the now-viral clip.

Watch the video here:

While the woman retreated, the man kept standing on the storm drain. The over one-minute footage showed the group still standing near the waterbody with many commenting talking so loudly could have agitated the animal and things could have ended badly.

Many thought the woman’s encounter with the reptile was a lucky one as it didn’t not jump out of the water to attack and warned that almost all waterbodies in the area is infested with alligators.

The video also reminded many about the incident from May when a man was chased down by a huge alligator during a similar fishing trip. A nearly 11-foot reptile emerged from the water suddenly, glided towards the bank and chased the man down. The terrifying moment was captured on the young man’s GoPro and it went viral leaving netizens horrified.