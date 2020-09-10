Alligator found in Florida shed turns out to be inflatable pool float

What looked like an alligator only turned out to be a pool inflatable. (Source: Polk County/Twitter)

While alligator sightings are common in Florida, an emergency call to a deputy Sheriff about the reptile being spotted in a shed turned out to be what the caller would have least expected.

A woman called 911 after her husband spotted an alligator in the shed while he was retrieving boxes outside their Winter Haven apartment. While the woman could not tell the exact size of the reptile, she described it to be “big”, news website Click Orlando reported.

However, what looked like an alligator only turned out to be an inflatable pool float. Pictures of the hilarious encounter were shared by the official Twitter account of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office while describing the incident.

“Deputy Trexler went to a call about an alligator in a storage shed. He came… he saw… he conquered the beast. He even knocked the wind out of it. Literally. The gator turned out to be a pool floatie.”

Deputy Trexler went to a call about an alligator in a storage shed. He came…he saw…he conquered the beast. He even knocked the wind out of it. Literally. The gator turned out to be a pool floatie. #PCSO#Crikey#TheGatorHunter#TuneInNextTimeWhenHeWrestlesAPoolNoodle pic.twitter.com/5ZXRnG3tBW — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 (@PolkCoSheriff) September 9, 2020

Since being shared online, the bizarre incident has amused many. “Heroism and humour. Our wonderful Polk County Sheriffs are the best!” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

I hope he got a dozen donuts for his bravery! — Karen Goodrich (@KarenGoodrich14) September 9, 2020

Thanks for the chuckle 😆

You never fail.. — Michele (@IAmTheMichele) September 10, 2020

With his bare hands even

😂😂😂 — simplydemgirl (@chloeangelabby) September 9, 2020

lol now that’s a good one — Rhonda Michelle (@RonnieMfl1) September 9, 2020

Looks like this call went “swimmingly” — Big Kelly (@Bigk76zx14) September 9, 2020

Heroism and humor. Our wonderful Polk County Sheriffs are the BEST! — Rosa Krec (@RosaKrec1) September 9, 2020

