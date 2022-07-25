scorecardresearch
Monday, July 25, 2022

‘Have you ever seen an alligator roar’: Watch Video

The alligator was found inside a Florida resident’s jeep at 1 am.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 25, 2022 8:53:45 pm
11 foot alligator found under jeep in florida, florida alligator, Alligator found under jeep in florida USA, Alligator roars at Florida authorities try to capture it, Indian ExpressAlligators are often sighted in Florida and are found in all 67 counties of the state. They often stray from the marshes and swamps and are spotted in residential areas.

On Friday, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office in US’s Florida got an odd call when a resident sought help after spotting an alligator under their jeep.

The Sheriff’s Department shared a video that showed the authority’s attempts at capturing the reptile as it hisses and roars at them while furiously moving on the ground. The video also shows a picture of the subdued alligator, signally that it was finally caught.

ALSO READ |‘Only in Australia’: Man scares away crocodile by hitting it with a frying pan

It is unclear when the video was taken, though it was posted on the official Facebook page of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on June 22, 2022.

While sharing the video, the sheriff’s department mentioned that they sought the help of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to remove the 11-foot-long alligator from the private property.

Alligators are often sighted in Florida and are found in all 67 counties of the state. Many a time, they stray from the marshes and swamps and are spotted in residential areas.

Earlier in March this year, a three-foot-long alligator was found in the swimming pool of a Florida school before it was caught and then released in a lake.

Before that in 2021, a six-foot-long alligator caused mayhem outside a restaurant in Florida after it chased people through the parking lot. The alligator was eventually caught by a trapper from the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission and relocated away from human habitation.

