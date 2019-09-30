Alligator ‘Rambo’ goes to work! Old pic of pet leaves netizens in splits

A hilarious picture of an alligator dressed in formals is making rounds on the internet. The alligator, popularly known as Rambo, is seen sitting at an office desk and staring at a computer screen.

What was an old picture is once again going viral after it was shared by twitter user joel_vinesauce.

The image was also shared by comedian Chris D’Elia on Instagram which prompted netizens to wonder whether the gator was wearing any pants. Take a look at some of the funny reactions:

“Have you tried biting the CPU?” – Tech Support Gator — Goofy Fox 🏳️‍🌈 (@Green_Goofball) August 21, 2019

“Hey Jeff I’m gonna need those forms by Monday.” — Cecily Jisi (@CecilyJisi) June 26, 2019

Florida man get job as accountant — Reverend Bleach (@Bleachy1984) June 26, 2019

He’s the technician he’s fixing it — Royce (@memeboi33) June 27, 2019

“Miami County Police what’s your emergency?” — Melted Clowns (@MeltedClowns) June 26, 2019

Give him a Raise, he’s a hard worker. — The Arabian Eagle (@KingFahad360) June 27, 2019

He’s got the situation well monitored it seems — 🖤eris ampora🖤 | 15 DAYS UNTIL MY BIRTHDAY (@guzmasbaby) June 26, 2019

Rambo is a bit of a local celebrity in Lakeland. In 2016, Rambo was in the spotlight after its owner Mary Thorn filed a petition seeking custody of the gator after the wildlife officials forced her to give it up.

After spending 11 years with Thorn, Rambo grew up to be over six foot long but the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission guidelines state that a captured alligator like Rambo to live on 2.5 acres of land.

The gator owner then pleaded her case by saying that even if she had 2.5 acres of land, Rambo wouldn’t survive outside as he was raised as an indoor alligator due to a skin condition he developed. She was later granted custody with an agreement to not exhibit Rambo anywhere.