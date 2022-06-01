scorecardresearch
Alligator crosses racetrack, leaving horse petrified. Watch video

The alligator nicknamed “Marty” appeared on the track and a Facebook user, Joe Allen, shared a clip showing the horse getting terrified by the sight.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 1, 2022 10:49:28 pm
alligator in track, alligator terrifies horse, horse vs alligator, alligator video, indian expressDams and other water bodies around the track make the area more susceptible to alligator presence. (Source: Racing.com/Twitter)

An alligator at a racetrack is a rare sight. However, it is not so in Louisiana, US.

A horse at Delta Downs racetrack was terrified after a large alligator intruded the space in broad daylight.

The alligator nicknamed “Marty” appeared on the track and a Facebook user, Joe Allen, shared a clip showing the horse getting terrified by the sight. The horse stared at the giant reptile and did rounds in frenzy, as seen in the clip.

The clip left netizens terrified and a user wrote, “The horse is like fight or flight buddy let’s start flight mode quick!”

Watch the video here:

A Twitter user who responded to the clip shared by Racing.com wrote, “I think this gator is well known there, they have a name for him and everything.”

As per The Sun report, there are multiple alligators in southwest Louisiana. In similar incidents, alligators were spotted at a racetrack back in 2010. Dams and other water bodies around the track make the area more susceptible to alligator presence.

Dailymail report said that there are around two million alligators in Louisiana.

Recently, a large alligator was spotted swimming in the cool water of a Florida family’s pool. The reptile tore through the house’s screen to take a nice dip in the clear water. Photographs surfaced online showing the reptile’s plunge into the water and police officers capturing it.

