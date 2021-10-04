Watch: Alligator rises out of water to snatch young boy’s fish

A little boy’s fishing experience in the backyard turned into a scary one when an alligator decided to snatch away his catch.

A small alligator was seen taking the fish and the fishing pole, prompting netizens to say: “Only happens in Florida”. Sean McMahon was filming his seven-year-old son Dawson, who was fishing behind their Palm Coast home recently. However, the father-son duo had no idea that an alligator was present there.

The crazy video of the scary encounter has gone viral. “You got it, buddy,” McMahon was heard saying in the 50-second video shared on Facebook. “It’s all right, buddy. Keep going,” the father kept encourging his son as he kept reeling. However, as the boy was seen ecstatic having caught a bass tonight, his joy was ruined within seconds as an alligator came up!

In the video, the alligator is seen charging out of the water to munch on the fish and ripping through the boy’s pole. Luckily, the little boy was quick to let go of it and avoided being dragged. “Oh … my … God,” the man was heard off-camera still trying to process the crazy turn of events.

Watch the video here:

Luckily, no one was injured and the alligator swam away.

People on social media were left stunned seeing the reptile coming so close to the child. Saying that the encounter could have ended differently as gators are infamous for targetting pets and little children, people were glad the boy was safe.

Others also advised to keep children away from waterbodies in Florida especially close to dusk, saying almost every waterbodies are infested with alligators.