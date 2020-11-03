‘Wildlife on golf course’: Watch alligator casually walking across Florida golf course

A video that’s doing the rounds of the internet shows an alligator casually strolling across a golf course in Melbourne in Florida.
“Gator crossing! Never a dull moment in Florida! Check out this big gator on Hole #9 today,” read the caption of the video shared by the Duran Golf Club.
“Another day in Florida… wildlife on the golf course,” a person can be heard saying as the nearly 10-foot reptile made its way across the grass.
Watch the video here:
According to reports, the moment was captured on camera by Nicole Latner, an employee at the golf course.
Take a look at some of the reactions here:
Since being shared, the video has received over 7 lakh likes and over 200 reactions.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.