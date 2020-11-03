scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 03, 2020
‘Wildlife on golf course’: Watch alligator casually walking across Florida golf course

“Gator crossing! Never a dull moment in Florida! Check out this big gator on Hole #9 today,” read the caption of the video shared by the Duran Golf Club.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 3, 2020 4:48:29 pm
Alligator videos, Alligator in golf course, alligator walking golf course, alligator golf course viral video, Alligator Florida gold course, Trending news, Melbourne, Florida, Indian Express newsThe video shows the reptile, which is nearly 10 feet long making its way across the lawn.

A video that’s doing the rounds of the internet shows an alligator casually strolling across a golf course in Melbourne in Florida.

“Another day in Florida… wildlife on the golf course,” a person can be heard saying as the nearly 10-foot reptile made its way across the grass.

Watch the video here:

According to reports, the moment was captured on camera by Nicole Latner, an employee at the golf course.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Since being shared, the video has received over 7 lakh likes and over 200 reactions.

