‘Wildlife on golf course’: Watch alligator casually walking across Florida golf course

The video shows the reptile, which is nearly 10 feet long making its way across the lawn.

A video that’s doing the rounds of the internet shows an alligator casually strolling across a golf course in Melbourne in Florida.

“Gator crossing! Never a dull moment in Florida! Check out this big gator on Hole #9 today,” read the caption of the video shared by the Duran Golf Club.

“Another day in Florida… wildlife on the golf course,” a person can be heard saying as the nearly 10-foot reptile made its way across the grass.

Watch the video here:

According to reports, the moment was captured on camera by Nicole Latner, an employee at the golf course.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Since being shared, the video has received over 7 lakh likes and over 200 reactions.

