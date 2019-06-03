Alligator breaks into woman’s kitchen in Florida; video goes viral

A homeowner in Florida was surprised when she found out that an 11-foot alligator had broken into her kitchen early Friday morning. According to a CNN report, 77-year-old Mary Wischhusen was woken up at around 3.30 am by a loud crash at her house in Clearwater, Florida.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Kit Harrington’s reaction to Jon Snow killing Daenerys is the latest desi meme

When she went to investigate the place, she found herself facing the large reptile in her kitchen. “I had this beautiful face staring at me as though he belonged there,” Wischhusen told Spectrum News. A video of the large intruder was also shared by the official handle of the Clearwater Police Department.

We know you’ve been chomping at the bit for more visuals from today’s alligator trespassing in Clearwater🐊 The male alligator was 10 to 11 feet in length. During the apprehension, the alligator knocked over several bottles of wine. The red liquid in the video is wine, not blood. pic.twitter.com/x6ktib6ajl — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) May 31, 2019

Clarifying that the red liquid in the video is not blood, the police department tweeted, “The male alligator was 10 to 11 feet in length. During the apprehension, the alligator knocked over several bottles of wine. The red liquid in the video is wine, not blood.” More visuals were also shared by a Twitter account @MyClearwater.

An unwanted overnight visitor was removed from a home on Eagles Landing in #Clearwater. The 11-foot-long gator broke into the home through some low windows in the kitchen. @myclearwaterPD and a trapper responded to the scene. The gator was captured and there were no injuries. pic.twitter.com/MKNH0UPQXp — City of Clearwater, FL (@MyClearwater) May 31, 2019

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video and the pictures to go viral, triggering many reactions online.

Does anyone know how I can get in touch with the homeowner so I can send them a bottle of wine to replace the one the alligator broke — The Deaf Bartender🏳️‍🌈 (@JadePagola) June 1, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

It was just lonely! Lol! 😄 — Anand Paris-Adams (@AnandAdams) June 1, 2019

Thanks for the claret-fication. I didn’t want the gator to be injured. — sunchick #persist 🌞☘️ (@sunchick8) June 1, 2019

😫Not the wine!!!! Thats just too far alligator! 🐊🍷 pic.twitter.com/vGxjcRWhEY — ❌addie (@MaddieChacho) May 31, 2019

According to the news website, the police called a trapper and the animal was safely removed from the home. However, many wine bottles were knocked by the reptile.