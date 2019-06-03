Toggle Menu
Alligator breaks into woman’s kitchen in Florida; video goes viral

Clarifying that the red liquid in the video is not blood, the police department tweeted, "The male alligator was 10 to 11 feet in length. During the apprehension, the alligator knocked over several bottles of wine. The red liquid in the video is wine, not blood."

When 77-year-old Mary Wischhusen went to investigate her kitchen, she found herself facing the large reptile in her kitchen.

A homeowner in Florida was surprised when she found out that an 11-foot alligator had broken into her kitchen early Friday morning. According to a CNN report, 77-year-old Mary Wischhusen was woken up at around 3.30 am by a loud crash at her house in Clearwater, Florida.

When she went to investigate the place, she found herself facing the large reptile in her kitchen. “I had this beautiful face staring at me as though he belonged there,” Wischhusen told Spectrum News. A video of the large intruder was also shared by the official handle of the Clearwater Police Department.

Clarifying that the red liquid in the video is not blood, the police department tweeted, “The male alligator was 10 to 11 feet in length. During the apprehension, the alligator knocked over several bottles of wine. The red liquid in the video is wine, not blood.” More visuals were also shared by a Twitter account @MyClearwater.

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video and the pictures to go viral, triggering many reactions online.

According to the news website, the police called a trapper and the animal was safely removed from the home. However, many wine bottles were knocked by the reptile.

