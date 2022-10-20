Alligator basks in the sun at Florida beach, surprises internet users

Alligators are usually found in freshwater, swamps, rivers, ponds, and lakes and are rarely found in the ocean. However, a 10-foot-long alligator basked in the sun at a beach in Florida recently and returned to the sea after a while. The giant reptile’s appearance has shocked netizens after a beachgoer Kyle Hussey captured a photograph of the alligator’s movements at Melbourne Beach.

Hussey shared the photograph with the caption, “Watch your toes” in a Facebook group Brevard County Surf Fishing Reports, and within a short span of time, the photograph had raked up thousands of shares, Fox 35 reported.

He told the media outlet that after spending some time on the beach, a Florida Fish and Wildlife officer showed up and the gator escaped into the waves. Hussey added he left and is not sure what happened to the gator after that.

Users were surprised to see the alligator at the beach. A user shared the photograph and wrote on Facebook, “A N O T H E R Massive gator, THIS TIME IN MY NECK OF THE OCEAN….it came ashore in Melbourne Beach, FL this weekend. This is not a sight I’ve seen very often in Florida…yet another gator was reported coming ashore a few days earlier in Delray Beach, FL that I also posted…pretty sure we’re seeing them due to Hurricane Ian. Sad.”

According to National Ocean Service, alligators can tolerate salt water for a few hours or even days. They are basically freshwater animals found in swampy areas, rivers, streams, lakes and ponds.

Videos and photographs of giant reptiles often grab attention online. Recently, a hair-raising video showed a crocodile galloping towards a man at a nature reserve in Florida. The man was seen sprinting to get out of its way while people at the park watched with bated breath.