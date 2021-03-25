Watch: Alligator and bull shark swim together in lagoon, netizens fascinated by this rare camaraderie

In the 31-second clip, which has now gone viral on social media, the alligator and bull shark are seen swimming in unison together.

Time and again, unique interactions between animals in the wild have been documented on camera leaving many intrigued. Recently, Florida resident Gray Vinson was left quite surprised when he spotted an alligator and shark swimming together. Interestingly, Vinson also shared a video of a manatee, who somehow managed to escape the shark and alligator.

Taking to Facebook, Vinson shared the clip along with a caption that read, “It’s not every day you see a bull shark and a gator swimming together in the Indian River. I’m not so sure how the manatee made out.”

In the 31-second clip, which has now gone viral on social media, the alligator and bull shark are seen swimming in unison.

In an interview with NBC Miami, Vinson, who is a native of Vero Beach, said that he filmed the rare moment from a walking bridge at Indian River Lagoon. “Bull sharks and gators have been spotted before but to my knowledge, this is the first time together,” Vinson told the news website.

Since being shared online, the clip has prompted curious reactions among netizens leaving many fascinated by the rare moment.