‘All we want is peace’: 12-year-old recites Palestine’s plight in powerful rap

As the tension between Israel and Gaza’s militant group Hamas continues to escalate, a video of a young boy rapping to highlight the situation in Palestine has surfaced online. The video, which has now garnered over 2 million views, features 12-year-old Abdel Rahman al-Shantti rapping about the plight of people in Palestine while standing amidst the remains of destroyed buildings.

“This past week has been very tough for my home, #Gaza City. I just want the world to know about the situation in #Palestine. Music is what keeps me going. Thanks to @GMCBeats in #Ireland for the help with this. Stay safe everyone. All we want is #peace,” read the caption of the video shared on the boy’s Instagram page.

“Palestine’s been occupied for decades, but a home for centuries. This land has for generations been all my family’s memories,” Rahman begins the rap. Here, take a look:

Since being shared online, the video is being widely shared on several social media platforms with netizens empathising with the situation in Gaza. The clip has also caught the attention of many international artists who lauded the boy for the powerful rap.

On May 14, hundreds of Palestinians fled their homes on the outskirts of Gaza City after Israel unleashed artillery fire and airstrikes in an attempt to clear out a network of militant tunnels ahead of a possible ground invasion.