‘Aliens sent it back’: Turkish man launches kabab into space

Every food joint owner aspires that their food’s popularity reaches all across the world. A kebab shop owner in Turkey took this aspiration one step further as he launched his famous pipe kabab into space.

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, Chef Yaşar Aydın and Idris Albayrak, a space engineering student, attached a pipe kabab to a helium balloon and launched it into space. The launch took place in the Adana province of Turkey where the famous pipe kebabs are made.

They choose Tuesday as it fell on the International Day of Human Space Flight, which marked the day when Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person to complete one orbit of Earth on April 12, 1961.

According to the Daily Sabah, a specially designed box was made for the kebab’s space journey. This box held the dish in place and protected it from extreme temperatures. The box was also fitted with a camera and a tracking device. Then the box was tied to a powerful weather-resistant helium balloon before being launched into the sky.

This is picture of a kebab in space launched from Adana, #Turkey, living its best life. Don’t accept limits. Thanks for bringing this to my attention @mohamedwashere. pic.twitter.com/HwIS61Jlhu — Faisal (@fromadic92) April 12, 2022

It’s 2022. Turkey has literally sent a Kebab into space before being admitted into the European Union. pic.twitter.com/WrmNydQNNX — Jared Turkington (@Turkingtology) April 14, 2022

Space kebab. 😆 — CaliforniaDreaming (@Califor23455231) April 14, 2022

A genuine kebab enthusiast would have eaten it and never allowed it to go up in the sky. https://t.co/6v93gLo17o — Bangkok Bacon ❄ (@baconbkk) April 14, 2022

That’s a waste of a kebab. — Dr. Cappy (@CappyVaVoom) April 14, 2022

I think he wanted people to know that the current Turkish inflation rate is going to the moon!!! pic.twitter.com/Mi2GKaEEaH — Ange Kar (@Alepou_340MB) April 14, 2022

an ordinary day at turkey.. they literally tried to sent kebab to space with a helium balloon 😭 pic.twitter.com/YqtHkZa6X4 — 革命の灯 (@luffysredhawk) April 13, 2022

Land, sea, air and space kebab — Flexpatriot (@Hexpatriot) April 14, 2022

Turkish news agency DHA reported the helium balloon exploded after it reached the height of 38 kilometres and then the kebab fell 121 kilometres away from its launch site into the sea.

Interestingly, the kebab box was retrieved by Yaşar Aydın and his team. After this odd exercise, the chef jokingly told the Daily Sabah, “I think aliens sent it back because it had too much pepper. I will send a dish with less pepper next time”. “I am happy to promote our city and our cuisine. I love being first in something.”