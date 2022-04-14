scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 14, 2022
‘Aliens sent it back’: Turkish man launches kabab into space

The kebab was attached to a helium balloon and launched into space from the Adana province of Turkey.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 14, 2022 4:53:11 pm
Turkey man sends kebab to space, Turkey space kebab, Kebab sent to space, Bizarre News, Indian ExpressThe helium balloon attached to the kebab box exploded after it reached the height of 38 kilometres and then the kebab fell 121 kilometres away from its launch site into the sea.

Every food joint owner aspires that their food’s popularity reaches all across the world. A kebab shop owner in Turkey took this aspiration one step further as he launched his famous pipe kabab into space.

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, Chef Yaşar Aydın and Idris Albayrak, a space engineering student, attached a pipe kabab to a helium balloon and launched it into space. The launch took place in the Adana province of Turkey where the famous pipe kebabs are made.

ALSO READ |Watch: Japanese space tourist delivers UberEats in space

They choose Tuesday as it fell on the International Day of Human Space Flight, which marked the day when Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person to complete one orbit of Earth on April 12, 1961.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

According to the Daily Sabah, a specially designed box was made for the kebab’s space journey. This box held the dish in place and protected it from extreme temperatures. The box was also fitted with a camera and a tracking device. Then the box was tied to a powerful weather-resistant helium balloon before being launched into the sky.

Turkish news agency DHA reported the helium balloon exploded after it reached the height of 38 kilometres and then the kebab fell 121 kilometres away from its launch site into the sea.

Interestingly, the kebab box was retrieved by Yaşar Aydın and his team. After this odd exercise, the chef jokingly told the Daily Sabah, “I think aliens sent it back because it had too much pepper. I will send a dish with less pepper next time”. “I am happy to promote our city and our cuisine. I love being first in something.”

Live Blog

