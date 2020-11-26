scorecardresearch
Alicia Keys’ cover of BTS song ‘Life Goes On’ gets appreciation from K-pop band, fans

In a video that she tweeted, Alicia Keys says, “I bet ya’ll didn’t think I would play this one. Tell me if you know it.”

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 26, 2020 3:31:45 pm
bts, alicia keys, bts life goes on, alicia keys bts cover, alicia keys life goes on cover, Alicia keys bts songs, BTS new 2020 song, BTS english cover, viral news, indian expressFans of BTS loved Alicia Keys' version of the band's latest hit.

There are plenty of covers of songs by K-pop giants BTS. But a new one by the hugely accomplished Alicia Keys got praise from fans and even the South Korean band tweeted their appreciation.

In a video that she tweeted, Keys says, “I bet ya’ll didn’t think I would play this one. Tell me if you know it.”

She then proceeds to sing a soulful rendition of the new BTS song titled “Life Goes On”. Keys is seen playing the piano as she sings the English translation of the lyrics that are originally in Korean.

In less than 12 hours, the video by Keys has been viewed over 3 million times on Twitter alone.

The official handle of BTS responded by saying it was “such a big honor”.

Here’s the original Korean song by BTS that has been viewed over 139 million times on YouTube.

Keys’ performance comes after BTS singer V shared a clip of him enjoying her song, “Love Looks Better”. At the time, Keys thanked the band for their love and support.

BTS became the first K-Pop band to get nomination for the 63rd GRAMMYs in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their hit song titled Dynamite.

After Keys’ latest video, many are seeking a collaboration between the artistes.

