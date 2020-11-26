Alicia Keys’ cover of BTS song ‘Life Goes On’ gets appreciation from K-pop band, fans

Fans of BTS loved Alicia Keys' version of the band's latest hit.

There are plenty of covers of songs by K-pop giants BTS. But a new one by the hugely accomplished Alicia Keys got praise from fans and even the South Korean band tweeted their appreciation.

In a video that she tweeted, Keys says, “I bet ya’ll didn’t think I would play this one. Tell me if you know it.”

She then proceeds to sing a soulful rendition of the new BTS song titled “Life Goes On”. Keys is seen playing the piano as she sings the English translation of the lyrics that are originally in Korean.

In less than 12 hours, the video by Keys has been viewed over 3 million times on Twitter alone.

The official handle of BTS responded by saying it was “such a big honor”.

Thank you.. such a big honor 😃💜 https://t.co/R9F9vxqKhB — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) November 26, 2020

Here’s the original Korean song by BTS that has been viewed over 139 million times on YouTube.

Keys’ performance comes after BTS singer V shared a clip of him enjoying her song, “Love Looks Better”. At the time, Keys thanked the band for their love and support.

Big love!!! Good morning 🤩🤩🤩 Ya’ll ready for BE?!? 💜💜💜 https://t.co/LIA1m6m19R — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) November 19, 2020

BTS became the first K-Pop band to get nomination for the 63rd GRAMMYs in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their hit song titled Dynamite.

After Keys’ latest video, many are seeking a collaboration between the artistes.

think about if bts and alicia make a duet…that would be so amazing I can already feel how powerful the song would be like please can you???@aliciakeys @BTS_twt https://t.co/3dOGbqxDWX — lachimolala (@yoon97z) November 26, 2020

Definitely a healing song ❤️ Thanks @BTS_twt and @aliciakeys for spreading such positive energy all around the world 😊

Life Goes On and I hope everyone of us will also go on 💪💪💪 https://t.co/DJNwQpkMoe — Bom 봄 (@ChristinaJJK_13) November 26, 2020

LEGENDS SUPPORTING LEGENDS OMG 😭 — kath⁷ FAN OF GRAMMY NOMINATED BTS ᴮᴱ (@bluegreyarrow) November 26, 2020

this is so beautiful and i love how you didn't change the meaning of their original lyrics. thank you so much. tearing up right now. 🥺😭💜 — ᴮᴱbora – grammy nominated BTS fan⁷ (@modooborahae) November 25, 2020

Okei but you 🗣🗣🗣!! We're impressed by your vocals and talent! Thank you for giving us a chance to hear you singing this masterpiece! We're in love. 😳🤩💜 — BBO⁷ 💫 ᴮᴱ (@btsbrasil_on) November 26, 2020

Thank you for doing such a beautiful short cover ❤️❤️ sending big love to you Alicia 💜 pic.twitter.com/mnY99COfgF — Joons Moon⁷ (@MxrcelStyles94) November 25, 2020

this is so cute, legends supporting legends,a collaboration would be ART 🥰💜@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/hMTqwcFvTw — ᴮᴱ𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧;🇦🇷 (@_Jmfilter) November 26, 2020

