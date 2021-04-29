‘Pure magic’: Alicia Keys’ duet with 10-Year-Old son Egypt wins hearts online

Many who came across the video lauded Egypt for his effortless singing and his piano skills.

A video that is making waves on social media showed Alicia Keys performing an adorable duet with her 10-year-old son Egypt while he played the piano. The “Underdog” singer shared the video on her Instagram, which showed her son Egypt taking the lead vocals and playing the piano while singing a duet on “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” by the Eurythmics.

“Egypt On The Key. I love being a part of his practice and I love being his background singer! He is making magic,” the 40-year-old singer wrote while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

Many who came across the video lauded Egypt for his effortless singing and his piano skills. Take a look at some of the reactions here: