US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez playing ‘Among Us’ has netizens amused

With the US elections just 10 days away, US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez found an unique way to garner attention of young citizens and encourage them to vote. Ocasio-Cortez live-streamed herself playing the popular game ‘Among Us’ along with Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and YouTube personalities like Pokimane, Jack Septic Eye and Hasanabi.

“@AOC is playing Among Us with @pokimanelol, @hasanthehun, @DrLupo and @IlhanMN to help people make voting plans,” tweeted the official handle B/R Gaming while sharing Cortez’s video.

Developed by American game studio InnerSloth, the online multi-player game allows the participants to prepare their spaceship for launch. However, among them is an imposter who aims to sabotage the mission.

Earlier, in a post, Cortez had invited people to play with her and tweeted, “Anyone wants to play Among Us with me on Twitch to get out the vote? (I’ve never played but it looks like a lot of fun).”

Anyone want to play Among Us with me on Twitch to get out the vote? (I’ve never played but it looks like a lot of fun) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 19, 2020

Many joined in to watch Cortez play the game. Here is how they reacted:

AOC just did the most amateur kill ever and im howling laughing at the fact she got away with it pic.twitter.com/NV01ZJf5Bt — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) October 21, 2020

My two boys watching @AOC & @IlhanMN on Twitch playing Among Us. They think this is the coolest thing ever & are trying to convince me to get with the program. https://t.co/4MssdBltWg pic.twitter.com/JOgBiur6P3 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) October 21, 2020

highlights from the @AOC among us stream – my love for this woman knows no bounds 💖 https://t.co/aZErKVAlVw pic.twitter.com/OCa06KMuob — lindsay (@levlinds) October 21, 2020

AOC after hearing corpse’s voice in among us on twitch 😳😳😳.. same girl pic.twitter.com/EHiXG7ojH5 — Fiona (@ninja_fiona) October 21, 2020

