Wednesday, October 21, 2020
US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez playing ‘Among Us’ has netizens amused

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 21, 2020 8:47:34 pm
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez playing Among Us, congresswoman, US election, US election result, among us, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez viral video, trending, indian express newsMany joined in to watch Cortez play the game. Here is how they reacted. (Source: B/R Gaming/Twitter)

With the US elections just 10 days away, US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez found an unique way to garner attention of young citizens and encourage them to vote. Ocasio-Cortez live-streamed herself playing the popular game ‘Among Us’ along with Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and YouTube personalities like Pokimane, Jack Septic Eye and Hasanabi.

“@AOC is playing Among Us with @pokimanelol, @hasanthehun, @DrLupo and @IlhanMN to help people make voting plans,” tweeted the official handle B/R Gaming while sharing Cortez’s video.

Developed by American game studio InnerSloth, the online multi-player game allows the participants to prepare their spaceship for launch. However, among them is an imposter who aims to sabotage the mission.

Watch the video here:

Earlier, in a post, Cortez had invited people to play with her and tweeted, “Anyone wants to play Among Us with me on Twitch to get out the vote? (I’ve never played but it looks like a lot of fun).”

Many joined in to watch Cortez play the game. Here is how they reacted:

