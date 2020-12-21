Watch: US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez records herself getting Covid-19 vaccine

In her post, Cortez spoke about getting the shot as well as answered some of the many questions people had for her regarding the vaccine.

Amid Covid-19 vaccines being rolled out in various countries, there continues to be scepticism among people regarding the safety and side effects of the shots. In order to encourage people to get themselves vaccinated, US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez documented herself getting a Covid-19 vaccine and shared her experience on social media.

“I would never, ever ask you to do something I wasn’t willing to do myself,” she wrote in her Instagram post. “Yesterday, in accordance with national security protocols, Congress began to get vaccinated. I documented the entire process and am here to answer all of your questions to help you feel as comfortable as possible with your healthcare decisions,” she added.

Watch the video here:

In her post, Cortez spoke about getting inoculated as well as answered some of the many questions people had for her regarding the vaccine. Moreover, she also assured her followers that she would provide an update on the “1, 3, 5 days” as requested by them.

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral on several social media platforms and has garnered over 7 lakh likes. Many lauded Cortez for getting the vaccine and encouraging others to do the same. However, some were miffed about the healthcare workers not being prioritised for getting the Covid-19 vaccine.

