Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responds to people criticizing her old dance video with a new one

Recently a video of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest woman elected in the US Congress, went viral on social media. The viral clip, which was shared on Twitter a day before Cortez was to be sworn in Congress, featured her dancing on the roof of a building.

Advertising

The video was criticised by many. However, the 29-year-old responded to the criticisms by posting a new video of her, dancing, yet again.

“I hear the GOP thinks women dancing are scandalous. Wait till they find out Congresswomen dance too! Have a great weekend everyone,” she tweeted along with the new video of her dancing outside her office.

I hear the GOP thinks women dancing are scandalous. Wait till they find out Congresswomen dance too! 💃🏽 Have a great weekend everyone :) pic.twitter.com/9y6ALOw4F6 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 4, 2019

The previous video, which had created quite a buzz on social media, was probably shared to damage Cortez ‘s reputation. According to the CNN report, the caption for the video shared by AnonymousQ1776 read, “Here is America’s favorite commie know-it-all acting like the clueless nitwit she is.” However, it was only a 30-second edited part from a 4.20-minute video posted eight years ago.

…High School video of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — Congratulations New York! pic.twitter.com/VSKdUImhZj — Dan Jordan (@realdanjordan) January 2, 2019

Clearly, the attempt to embarrass the Congresswoman backfired. Watch the full video of the dance here: