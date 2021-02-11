‘Class act’: TV host Alex Trebek’s kin donates his wardrobe to charity, gesture moves fans

The clothings been donated to the Doe Fund, a nonprofit that provides housing, vocational training, education and other services for Americans with histories of addiction, homelessness, and incarceration.

Continuing the rich legacy of television host and philanthropist, Alex Trebek — his long-running quiz show ‘Jeopardy’ and family donated a part of his wardrobe to those in need. The kind gesture honouring Trebek has left his fans deeply moved and they let their feelings know across social media sites.

Trebeck died in November last year after battling pancreatic cancer, leaving fans heartbroken. However, his family found a way to keep up his work by donating a large portion of his formal attire to homeless people looking for outfits perfect for job interviews.

The clothes were donated to the Doe Fund, a non-profit that provides housing, vocational training, education and other services for Americans with histories of addiction, homelessness and incarceration.

The idea to donate the wardrobe came from Trebek’s son Matthew, who has been a supporter of The Doe Fund. Taking to Instagram, Trebek’s wife Jean commended her son, who handpicked the outfits to be donated.

The donation includes, 14 suits, 300 neckties, 15 belts, 58 dress shirts, 25 polo shirts, 14 sweaters, nine pairs of dress shoes, nine sports coats, two parkas and three pairs of dress slacks. The clothes will be given out to those participating in the NGO’s well-known “re-entry programme” — Ready, Willing & Able— to be worn during job interviews.

The garments were packed by Matthew Trebek, Alex’s son who has been a supporter of the Doe Fund, and Steven Zimbelman, Jeopardy!’s costumer. The clothes will be distributed to participants in The Doe Fund’s reentry program, “Ready, Willing and Able” to be worn on job interviews. pic.twitter.com/o9BdjjPcze — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) February 9, 2021

“During his last day on set, Alex extolled the virtues of everyone opening up their hands and their hearts to those who are suffering,” Mike Richards, the show’s executive producer, said in a press release. “Donating his wardrobe to those who are working to rebuild their lives is the perfect way to begin to honor that last request.”

We have been so floored by the Trebek family’s incredible generosity. We also understand the hardship they’re overcoming; just two weeks ago, we lost our founder and longtime president to cancer. We know both George and Alex are guardian angels smiling down on the men we serve. https://t.co/Vgi9SGOwhz — The Doe Fund (@TheDoeFund) February 9, 2021

“We are so grateful for JEOPARDY! and the Trebek family’s commitment to lifting up the most vulnerable among us,” said Harriet McDonald, President of The Doe Fund. “The men in our career training programs are always in need of professional attire, so they can shine in their job interviews and work with confidence once they’re hired. This donation alleviates the obstacle of not having appropriate clothing.”

Here’s how netizens reacted to the thoughtful gesture by the popular host’s family.

Outstanding!!! I’m sure Alex would’ve LOVED this! 👏👏👏👏👏 — Bryann R. (@BryannSpokane) February 11, 2021

A beautiful way to help those trying to make a better life for themselves! Alex would indeed approve, and I would venture to say that he might have even suggested it before he left! His wonderful legacy and his compassionate spirit will live on in his family! Thank-you Alex! — Sharon Oliver (@web_noni) February 10, 2021

What a wonderful idea. I’m sure Alex would be so proud of his family and coworkers. — Ann B Jackson (@AnnBJackson2) February 10, 2021

The lucky men who will wear his clothes & walk in his shoes will stand a little taller & walk with confidence in their new jobs. Making Alex proud from up above ❤️❤️❤️ — Laurie Anne* (@LaurieG1111) February 9, 2021

This is bittersweet. It’s a beautiful gift and I love what they’ve done, and I’m certain it was incredibly difficult for his son to go through the wardrobe and pack it up. Details are in the below thread. Rest in Peace, Alex Trebek. Still helping people after you’re gone.💔 https://t.co/9XJRCpPoSt — ComputerSaysNo (@rogueMrsJ) February 9, 2021

Even after he’s left he still continues to make a big impact!! #oneofthegreats https://t.co/qFRzSDNwVh — taylor penny (@taylorpenny) February 10, 2021

Adding to an already incredible legacy. ♥️ https://t.co/6cXlQMnGQ1 — Jennifer Brandon (@AlwaysJBrandon) February 10, 2021

Gonna go cry for a bit if you need me, don’t ❤️ https://t.co/2pq1DDKDAi — CheezyLinditaCrunch~BLM~ (@bajablastbicth) February 9, 2021

Alex Trebek, showing how to be kind of have decency even in death. We miss you, sir! https://t.co/OpnGnAK7hd — Smashley O’Hoolahan (@Smashleygram) February 10, 2021

A timeline cleanser courtesy of the late, great Alex Trebek https://t.co/p6dlHhlxW8 — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) February 10, 2021

this is such an incredible gesture that will make a huge difference in the lives of so many. (it’s far too early for me to be crying, but here we are.) https://t.co/2skQHOEvbT — j e s s 🥀 (@BubblyLilShit) February 10, 2021

We need to strive to be more like Alex. https://t.co/wsk38okFZz — 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐝 (@wx_will) February 10, 2021

Just when you didn’t think you could love Alex Trebek any more. ❣️😭 https://t.co/4T4rO1k3TY — Sara H (@sara_helmer) February 10, 2021

Class act to the end. Great philanthropist – he and his wife have donated millions to non profits including a half million last June to a homeless shelter in the L.A. area. #AlexTrebek https://t.co/bky0Vhmhtg — Benjamin Hyatt (@caffeineben) February 10, 2021

Trebek who died at age of 80 hosted more than 8,200 episodes of the show over 38 seasons, the most by a presenter of any single TV game show, according to a statement from Sony Pictures. His final episode aired after his death, left fans teary-eyed.

After his death, a pre-recorded Thanksgiving message was aired on the American holiday and went viral on social media. In 2019, he created a huge buzz online after he was announced his illness directly on the show to his fans in keeping with his long-time policy of being “open and transparent.”