scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 11, 2021
Latest news

‘Class act’: TV host Alex Trebek’s kin donates his wardrobe to charity, gesture moves fans

The clothes belonging to the late television host will be given out to those participating in a NGO's well-known "reentry program" — Ready, Willing & Able — to be worn during job interviews.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | February 11, 2021 3:58:45 pm
alex trebek, jeopardy host alex trebek, alex brebek wardrobe to charity, jeopardy host family donates his clothes to homeless, viral news, good news, indian expressThe clothings been donated to the Doe Fund, a nonprofit that provides housing, vocational training, education and other services for Americans with histories of addiction, homelessness, and incarceration.

Continuing the rich legacy of television host and philanthropist, Alex Trebek — his long-running quiz show ‘Jeopardy’ and family donated a part of his wardrobe to those in need. The kind gesture honouring Trebek has left his fans deeply moved and they let their feelings know across social media sites.

Trebeck died in November last year after battling pancreatic cancer, leaving fans heartbroken. However, his family found a way to keep up his work by donating a large portion of his formal attire to homeless people looking for outfits perfect for job interviews.

The clothes were donated to the Doe Fund, a non-profit that provides housing, vocational training, education and other services for Americans with histories of addiction, homelessness and incarceration.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The idea to donate the wardrobe came from Trebek’s son Matthew, who has been a supporter of The Doe Fund. Taking to Instagram, Trebek’s wife Jean commended her son, who handpicked the outfits to be donated.

The donation includes, 14 suits, 300 neckties, 15 belts, 58 dress shirts, 25 polo shirts, 14 sweaters, nine pairs of dress shoes, nine sports coats, two parkas and three pairs of dress slacks. The clothes will be given out to those participating in the NGO’s well-known “re-entry programme” — Ready, Willing & Able— to be worn during job interviews.

“During his last day on set, Alex extolled the virtues of everyone opening up their hands and their hearts to those who are suffering,” Mike Richards, the show’s executive producer, said in a press release. “Donating his wardrobe to those who are working to rebuild their lives is the perfect way to begin to honor that last request.”

“We are so grateful for JEOPARDY! and the Trebek family’s commitment to lifting up the most vulnerable among us,” said Harriet McDonald, President of The Doe Fund. “The men in our career training programs are always in need of professional attire, so they can shine in their job interviews and work with confidence once they’re hired. This donation alleviates the obstacle of not having appropriate clothing.”

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

Here’s how netizens reacted to the thoughtful gesture by the popular host’s family.

Trebek who died at age of 80 hosted more than 8,200 episodes of the show over 38 seasons, the most by a presenter of any single TV game show, according to a statement from Sony Pictures. His final episode aired after his death, left fans teary-eyed.

After his death, a pre-recorded Thanksgiving message was aired on the American holiday and went viral on social media. In 2019, he created a huge buzz online after he was announced his illness directly on the show to his fans in keeping with his long-time policy of being “open and transparent.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 11: Latest News

Advertisement
X