Friday, November 27, 2020
‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek’s recorded Thanksgiving message makes waves on social media

The 80-year-old television show host passed away on November 8 following his battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 27, 2020 3:26:21 pm
Alex Trebek, Alex Trebek pre-recorded Thanksgiving message, Who is Alex Trebek, Jeopardy show, Jeopardy show host thanksgiving message before death, Alex Trebek death, Alex Trebek jeopardy host, Viral video, Indian Express news.The episode air as American celebrate Thanksgiving without much pomp, with COVID-19 infections on the rise and killing over 2 lakh people in the country.

Canadian-American Alex Trebek, who hosted long-running game show ‘Jeopardy!’, recorded a Thanksgiving message before his death and its now being widely shared on social media.

In a message that assures Americans that “we will get through this”, Trebek says,” “You know, in spite of what America and the rest of the world are experiencing right now, there are many reasons to be thankful.”

In the message, Trebek also talks about the situation thanks to Covid-19 in the country and the difficulties being faced by people.

Trebek had been the face of the trivia show since 1984 and in October 2018, he reportedly renewed his contract with Sony Pictures Television and had planned to continue to host the show through 2022, NBC News reported.

The video was shared on the social media pages of the game show and has since been widely shared by fans of the show and the host.

“High on our list of things to be thankful for this year: Alex’s Thanksgiving message from today’s show. We hope you have a safe and happy Thanksgiving,” the show’s official handle tweeted.

The 80-year-old passed away on November 8 due to complications arising out of stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Watch the video here:

Here’s how fans of the show reacted to the message:

The episode airs as Americans celebrate a muted Thanksgiving and  COVID-19 infections on the rise. There have been  over 2 lakh deaths in the US due to the virus.

According to reports, Alex Trebek continued to film for the show as he received treatment. According to a Daily Mail report, his last episode was filmed on October 29 and will air on Christmas Day.

