‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek’s recorded Thanksgiving message makes waves on social media

Canadian-American Alex Trebek, who hosted long-running game show ‘Jeopardy!’, recorded a Thanksgiving message before his death and its now being widely shared on social media.

In a message that assures Americans that “we will get through this”, Trebek says,” “You know, in spite of what America and the rest of the world are experiencing right now, there are many reasons to be thankful.”

In the message, Trebek also talks about the situation thanks to Covid-19 in the country and the difficulties being faced by people.

Trebek had been the face of the trivia show since 1984 and in October 2018, he reportedly renewed his contract with Sony Pictures Television and had planned to continue to host the show through 2022, NBC News reported.

The video was shared on the social media pages of the game show and has since been widely shared by fans of the show and the host.

“High on our list of things to be thankful for this year: Alex’s Thanksgiving message from today’s show. We hope you have a safe and happy Thanksgiving,” the show’s official handle tweeted.

The 80-year-old passed away on November 8 due to complications arising out of stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Watch the video here:

High on our list of things to be thankful for this year: Alex’s Thanksgiving message from today’s show. We hope you have a safe and happy Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/8OlpkSGi9r — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 26, 2020

Here’s how fans of the show reacted to the message:

Such class, right to the end! RIP Alex! Thanksgiving blessings sent above! — Chris Pickel (@ChrisPickel7) November 26, 2020

We love you, Alex, always. RIP ❤ — LisaWC🌷🦋🦋 (@Lischa5891) November 26, 2020

Wonderful response – we definitely all miss him!! I feel like I lost a family member 😢 — Annette (@LadyAnnette5) November 27, 2020

Thank you. As Mr. Rogers said, ‘look for the helpers’. 💜💜💜 — Cheryl (@chuerta1) November 26, 2020

What a legend and special message ❤️ — Carrie Sagel Burns (@FilmFunATL) November 26, 2020

A class act to the very end. Fighting like a true champion for every day & never uttering an unkind word or blaming anyone. I already miss his wry puns. Such a professional & gentleman. #WhoIsAlexTrebeck — D.A.A. (@Bazinga2011) November 27, 2020

A reminder of how irreplaceable he is 💔 — Amanda (@rampak87) November 26, 2020

Bless his heart. You can tell how weak he is by his voice but he is so encouraging. 🙏🏾 — Miss NikkiH (@ntherightplace) November 27, 2020

Thank you, Alex, and farewell. #HappyThanksgiving all the way to heaven. 🙏🏻 — Jimmy Campbell (@DecaTilde) November 26, 2020

Happy Thanksgiving to the wonderful crew of Jeopardy! Alex, we love you, and miss you — Steve Davis (@SteveRockyDavis) November 26, 2020

So sad he didn’t live to see Thanksgiving. Thankful that Jeopardy will continue. — John Hester (@johnhester67) November 26, 2020

A true American Icon and Hero RIP — peter sommers (@petersommers5) November 26, 2020

The episode airs as Americans celebrate a muted Thanksgiving and COVID-19 infections on the rise. There have been over 2 lakh deaths in the US due to the virus.

According to reports, Alex Trebek continued to film for the show as he received treatment. According to a Daily Mail report, his last episode was filmed on October 29 and will air on Christmas Day.

