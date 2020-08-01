‘Multitasking at its best’: Alanis Morissette’s performance with daughter in arms moves netizens

Singer Alanis Morissette performed her latest song “Ablaze” with a special cameo from her daughter on Jimmy Fallon’s show. (Source: The Tonight Show/YouTube) Singer Alanis Morissette performed her latest song “Ablaze” with a special cameo from her daughter on Jimmy Fallon’s show. (Source: The Tonight Show/YouTube)

Singer Alanis Morissette is being praised for nailing her work-life-balance, something millions of people are trying to achieve amid the pandemic The Canadian-American singer-songwriter held her four-year-old daughter, Onyx, in her arms as she performed her new song “Ablaze” on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, a performance that has struck a chord with people around the world. She was hailed her for “keeping it real”.

During Morissette’s virtual performance, it was the little girl who stole the show quite a few times, from hitting her mother with headphones to covering her mouth and even asking questions about the lyrics. However, totally unfazed by the sweet interventions, Morissette kept smiling throughout and even patiently answered her daughter’s questions.

Watch the video here:

People on social media said it wouldn’t have been easy to nail the notes and perform with a child in her arms, but not only did she beautifully sing the song, but also interacted with her daughter. Calling it totally relatable, many working parents hailed her as a ‘Queen’ and wished her the best for the new release.

Working parent award of the day goes to @Alanis https://t.co/2aX1583lye — Andree Lau (@alau2) August 1, 2020

Making a tv appearance to perform your latest single, nailing every single note while holding your child live on air and also being a mom all at the same time. @Alanis is the QUEEN! https://t.co/A3k1c1VqLr — Ron 🅧 (@ronckk) August 1, 2020

Imagine doing this live, holding your child, and belting this out. Top quality.https://t.co/iJNQnNRZl0 — Rob Sheppard (@RobSheppard) August 1, 2020

This special kind of magic… that kid ❤https://t.co/8kmRh8GNH8 — Mr Wookie aka Cliff (@DogAteMyWookie) August 1, 2020

When I was 12 I felt like Alanis Morissette really GOT me but no, no this Alanis actually gets me and I. Get. Her. https://t.co/ySg4xOhWNT — resting santa face (@shannondotpizza) August 1, 2020

https://t.co/v0bCXpIQQs omg does anyone else appreciate this 😭😭😭 it’s so pure — Jess Bradley (@_redacted_____) August 1, 2020

… May this song, its lyrics, simplicity, imagery and love remain the beauty of this difficult time in history. ❤️ https://t.co/Sj9zZRFNqB — C.J. Ford (@CJ_Ford) August 1, 2020

With the hard turn to working from home the most lovely part is that the facade of perfection isn’t a thing we need to worry about anymore. People’s true lives are way more fun. https://t.co/2PNnul10Us — Mark Ryan (@Mark_v_Ryan) August 1, 2020

Multitasking at its best. Beautiful little girl doesn’t even know her mom is an icon. Spectacular. — Sheep Dog Rod (@RodMczap) August 1, 2020

This is so joyous and sublimely perfect – perhaps the best live performance I’ve ever seen! Thanks @Alanis 👏👏👏 👍 https://t.co/ji5iySNFCF — John Gass (@thejohngass) August 1, 2020

This made me tearful (in a good way). I want to see more videos/photos of authentic attempts to carry on (or not!) w/ work and and other non-parenting-tasks while parenting. https://t.co/WE6fn44KtO (thanks for sharing @marswrae) — Amy Riegelman (@amylibrarian) July 31, 2020

Every mom in the pandemic. Also, we love Alanis. I will hear nothing else on this topic. Alanis Morissette: Ablaze (TV Debut) https://t.co/ngJD5hTnBa — Brad King (@thebradking) August 1, 2020

Always loved Alanis’ music — and now have even more love and respect for her! Alanis – you are rockin’ both the music world — and motherhood ❣️ — sspector (@saraspec) July 31, 2020

TBH, I already like your songs, now with the version “.feat Onyx” it’s sensational! <3 — Arthur Jeremias (@arthur_jeremias) July 31, 2020

This is my favorite quarantine performance I’ve seen. As usual the kid steals the show. 😂

So good. So sweet. 👏👏👏 — Cory Reeder (@CoryReeder) July 31, 2020

A masterclass in being a total kickass mom. So much love and so much grace. ❤️ — SBAC (@STOP_beingacunt) July 31, 2020

Interestingly, the new single is about the singer’s family and children, so many noted it was only apt that it was performed with her child. Someone commented, “Don’t need the original anymore, we want this with feat Onyx”.

“To my girl, all your innocence and fire,” Morissette sang. “When you reach out, I am here, hell or high water. This nest is never going away. My mission is to keep the light in your eyes ablaze.”

The video ends with this sweet exchange between Morissette and her daughter: “So your music is done or are you going to keep on singing?” Morissette is asked.

“Should i keep singing?” she asks Onyx.

“You can stop,” is the four-year-old’s response.

