scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 01, 2020
Top News

‘Multitasking at its best’: Alanis Morissette’s performance with daughter in arms moves netizens

The Canadian-American singer, songwriter held her 4-year-old daughter, Onyx, in her arms as she performed her new song “Ablaze” on The Tonight Show recently and the performance has struck a chord with people from around the world who hailed her for "keeping it real".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 1, 2020 3:50:39 pm
Singer Alanis Morissette performed her latest song “Ablaze” with a special cameo from her daughter on Jimmy Fallon’s show. (Source: The Tonight Show/YouTube)

Singer Alanis Morissette is being praised for nailing her work-life-balance, something millions of people are trying to achieve amid the pandemic The Canadian-American singer-songwriter held her four-year-old daughter, Onyx, in her arms as she performed her new song “Ablaze” on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, a performance that has struck a chord with people around the world. She was hailed her for “keeping it real”.

During Morissette’s virtual performance, it was the little girl who stole the show quite a few times, from hitting her mother with headphones to covering her mouth and even asking questions about the lyrics. However, totally unfazed by the sweet interventions, Morissette kept smiling throughout and even patiently answered her daughter’s questions.

Watch the video here:

People on social media said it wouldn’t have been easy to nail the notes and perform with a child in her arms, but not only did she beautifully sing the song, but also interacted with her daughter. Calling it totally relatable, many working parents hailed her as a ‘Queen’ and wished her the best for the new release.

Interestingly, the new single is about the singer’s family and children, so many noted it was only apt that it was performed with her child. Someone commented, “Don’t need the original anymore, we want this with feat Onyx”.

“To my girl, all your innocence and fire,” Morissette sang. “When you reach out, I am here, hell or high water. This nest is never going away. My mission is to keep the light in your eyes ablaze.”

The video ends with this sweet exchange between Morissette and her daughter: “So your music is done or are you going to keep on singing?” Morissette is asked.

“Should i keep singing?” she asks Onyx.

“You can stop,” is the four-year-old’s response.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 01: Latest News

Advertisement