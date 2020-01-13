Follow Us:
‘French Spiderman’ climbs 613-ft skyscraper in solidarity with pension protests

Alain Robert, who is also dubbed as French Spiderman climbed the 48-story skyscraper in Paris to demonstrate support for workers who are striking against the French government pension schemes.

French Spiderman, Alain Robert, Alain Robert free climber, Man climbs Paris skyscrapers, French government, France, Paris, Trending, Indian Express news 57-year-old Alain Robert has climbed more than 100 structures without any safety harness.

The French Spider-Man has been spotted again! This time Alain Robert, a free climber who scales buildings, climbed a 48-story skyscraper in Paris to demonstrate support for the workers’ strike against the French government’s pension schemes.

The 57-year-old climbed the 613-feet-high Tour Total tower for the 10th time, which stands in La Defense, a major business district in Paris.

According to Reuters, he has climbed more than 100 structures, including the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and the world’s tallest building, the Burj al Khalifa in Dubai.

“I am trying to use my fame for something I find meaningful,” Robert told Reuters, adding that he was himself “deeply concerned” by the pension reform plans. “Sponsors only give me money if I climb,” he said.

Robert often climbs without permissions and has been arrested on several occasions. He climbed his first sky scrapper in 1994 and has always gone about his business without any safety harness. He uses his bare hands, a pair of climbing shoes and a bag of chalk powder, to help with the grip.

France has been plagued by protests for three months against President Emmanuel Macron’s push to streamline the pension system.

(With inputs from Reuters)

