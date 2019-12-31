Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 31, 2019

‘Aladdin’ proposes to ‘Jasmine’ at the end of play in UK, video goes viral

Matthew Pomeroy asked co-star Natasha Lamb to be his wife at the end of their performance at De Montfort Hall in Leicester, and the video has since gone viral.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 31, 2019 4:46:42 pm
Not just the members of the crew but even the audience was overjoyed.

When Aladdin got down on one knee to propose to Jasmine at the end of a play the UK, it wasn’t part of the script. The video of actor Matthew Pomeroy asking fellow actor Natasha Lamb to be his wife has now gone viral on social media.

In an audience that included family members at the De Montfort Hall in Leicester, Pomeroy got down on one knee during the curtain call of the play and asked Lamb to marry him.

As he produced the ring, Matthew told Natasha, “The last four years you’ve changed my life. You are the kindest, most caring person. Tash, I love you with all my heart. You’re my best friend and if you’ll let me… I want to share my life with you.”

Lamb said yes and the couple hugged on stage, as the audience cheered.

“It was scary. I hadn’t worked out where to put the ring after my costume change for the finale as it didn’t have pockets – so when I bowed I thought it would fall out the belt,” Pomeroy told BBC News.

Lamb admitted that the experience was “overwhelming” and a bit of a blur.

On social media, people loved the idea.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 31: Latest News

Advertisement