‘Aladdin’ proposes to ‘Jasmine’ at the end of play in UK, video goes viral

Not just the members of the crew but even the audience was overjoyed. Not just the members of the crew but even the audience was overjoyed.

When Aladdin got down on one knee to propose to Jasmine at the end of a play the UK, it wasn’t part of the script. The video of actor Matthew Pomeroy asking fellow actor Natasha Lamb to be his wife has now gone viral on social media.

In an audience that included family members at the De Montfort Hall in Leicester, Pomeroy got down on one knee during the curtain call of the play and asked Lamb to marry him.

As he produced the ring, Matthew told Natasha, “The last four years you’ve changed my life. You are the kindest, most caring person. Tash, I love you with all my heart. You’re my best friend and if you’ll let me… I want to share my life with you.”

Lamb said yes and the couple hugged on stage, as the audience cheered.

“It was scary. I hadn’t worked out where to put the ring after my costume change for the finale as it didn’t have pockets – so when I bowed I thought it would fall out the belt,” Pomeroy told BBC News.

Congratulations on your engagement 💍 to our Aladdin and Jasmine, Matthew and Natasha, from everyone here at #demontforthall!@matthewmagician @Natasha_onstage pic.twitter.com/oTWvyO0VT7 — PantoLeicester (@PantoLeicester) December 27, 2019

Lamb admitted that the experience was “overwhelming” and a bit of a blur.

On social media, people loved the idea.

Aww! If you will excuse me, I appear to have something in my eye 😊💜 — Mike Wright (@mikeywjulesc) December 28, 2019

Congratulations Matthew and Natasha, so happy for you. I knew there was something magical in the air yesterday on stage, just didn’t know it would be this… just magic 💍❤️ — Jennie ♡🕊 Love Like This ♡ (@_justjennie) December 28, 2019

Something so sweet. What a story to tell your children and grandchildren. — Brandi Geraci ⚜️🏈👩‍🍳🌹 (@brandicjnchf) December 28, 2019

@SMAssoc @demontforthall this was one show we didn’t mind over running. Aladdin Proposed to Princess Jasmin for real! Living the dream! pic.twitter.com/WK93VudMDR — Rachel Reeve (@mermaid2069) December 27, 2019

I’m sobbing! Congratulations 💍💞 — Organic MUA (@OrganicMUA) December 28, 2019

@Rhiannonf_ MY LORD THIS IS REAL LIFE MAGIC — Thompson (@meganthompson97) December 28, 2019

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd