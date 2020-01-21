Ajay Devgn’s doppelganger is stealing the attention on TikTok

With over 11 thousand followers, Khan posts videos and song sequences primarily from Ajay Devgn movies. With over 11 thousand followers, Khan posts videos and song sequences primarily from Ajay Devgn movies.

What’s the similarity between Bollywood star Ajay Devgn and Affy Khan? Nothing much except Khan’s uncanny resemblance to the Tanhaji star and the lookalike has shot to fame in video-sharing app TikTok.

Adding to the mix of “Garebo ka Ranveer Singh” and TikTok’s very own Madhubala, Affy Khan is the latest rage on the app. With over 11,000 followers, Khan posts videos and song sequences from Ajay Devgn’s movies.

Donning a similar hairstyle that Devgn had during the late 90s and styled like the actor, Khan has lip-synced to songs like Jeetega wohi jisme hai dum, Deewane and from several others of the actor’s classics.

Take a look at some of the videos of Affy Khan here:

