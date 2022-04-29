Airports around the world tweet BTS’ lyrics, #AirportTwitter sparks joy among ARMY

It’s not unusual for Bangtan Sonyeondan aka BTS to take over Twitter on a daily basis, with fans around the world tweeting about the septet. However, for more than 24 hours, airports around the globe have been tweeting the lyrics of their songs. Now, as #AirportTwitter dominates trends, their fans, called ARMY, are equally confused and excited at the same time.

Believe it or not but nearly 40 airports — mostly from the US — suddenly started posting pictures, tagging the pop sensation from South Korea and #BTSARMY to express their love. Soon, pictures of purple skies, a nod to the fandom’s colour, along with lyrics of not just their Grammy-nominated English singles like ‘Butter’ and ‘Dynamite’ but even Korean songs took over the platform.

It all started first when Orlando International Airport posted a photo of a plane flying over a full moon on Monday. “Moonchild, you shine,” the official Twitter handle of the airport in Florida wrote referring to group leader RM’s song ‘Moonchild’ from his mixtape Mono.

The tweet quickly got fans attention. However, it wasn’t until a tweet by Texas’ DFW Airport that it grew into a fun campaign, leaving fans baffled and amused at the same time.

“Somebody better call @BTS_twt, because that landing was smooth. like. butter!” the airport tweeted a video of a plane landing.

Soon, airports from France to Australia all started joining the conversation, quoting lyrics of BTS’ songs from their vast discography of nine years.

💜 Day or night, the sky’s alight, so we dance to the break of dawn! #BTSArmy #BTS 💜 pic.twitter.com/5gdACInQZQ — Paris Aéroport (@ParisAeroport) April 28, 2022

The wait is over

The time is now, so let’s do it right

Yeah, we’ll keep going

And stay up until we see the sunrise 💜✈️#BTSArmy #BTS #AirportTwitter @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/DN36xNaVEb — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) April 28, 2022

As the trend continued, fans wondered if it was a way to tease an upcoming concert tour for the band, who are set to release their next album in June. Others jokingly compared it to Olympics-style bidding done by airports for the band to choose their city as their next concert stop, owing to the huge economic benefit that was recently seen in Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

Airport tweets are still coming and I’m all for them. The whole thing might not be related to the official schedule (of the boys), but it’s clear that only BTS and their impact can drive this massive campaign and get people talking.#AirportTwitter — Dita ⁷ | 2022.06.10 (@almostdita) April 29, 2022

So, like cities petition for the Olympics, Airports are nominating themselves for @BTS_twt World Tour! Whoever came up with #AirportTwitter is a GENIUS MARKETER!! — BangtanMomma⁷ (@3Armymom2) April 29, 2022

Never thought i would see the day where the airports around the world would twt BTS lyrics and abt ARMY 😭💜 There’s never a dull moment when your ARMY #AirportTwitter + pic.twitter.com/dbYwxpQG9E — Christina (@ChristyyPhann) April 29, 2022

what is happening with all these airports ???????? bts world tour ???!?!?!👀 pic.twitter.com/DZuee2XdKw — Li⁷🎭_♡🌙 (@Melissa89736231) April 28, 2022

I really don’t know what’s up with the aiports in different sides of the world but tagging the BTS ARMY and @BTS_twt looks like they are asking for the world tour announcement. Come on @BIGHIT_MUSIC I know you’re ready anytime now. 😂#AirportTwitter — Yoongiverse⁷ 🧈 (@_YoongisShadow) April 29, 2022

Nontheless, fans remain excited and are happy that band’s lyrics are being promoted and has created a happy vibe on Twitter. However, it’s not the first time something like this has happened as many global brands on Twitter often tweet about the members owing to the large-scale engagement provided by BTS ARMYs.