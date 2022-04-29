scorecardresearch
Friday, April 29, 2022
Airports around the world tweet BTS’ lyrics, #AirportTwitter sparks joy among ARMY

As #AirportTwitter continued trending, fans wondered if it was a way to tease an upcoming concert tour for BTS, who are set to release their next album in June.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 29, 2022 3:24:04 pm
bts, airport twitter, bts airport twitter, bts song lyrics airport, bts songs viral trend, bts world tour, indian expressFrom US to Australia, airports around the world have join in the trend and no one knows why.

It’s not unusual for Bangtan Sonyeondan aka BTS to take over Twitter on a daily basis, with fans around the world tweeting about the septet. However, for more than 24 hours, airports around the globe have been tweeting the lyrics of their songs. Now, as #AirportTwitter dominates trends, their fans, called ARMY, are equally confused and excited at the same time.

Believe it or not but nearly 40 airports — mostly from the US — suddenly started posting pictures, tagging the pop sensation from South Korea and #BTSARMY to express their love. Soon, pictures of purple skies, a nod to the fandom’s colour, along with lyrics of not just their Grammy-nominated English singles like ‘Butter’ and ‘Dynamite’ but even Korean songs took over the platform.

Also Read |BTS Heardle: Fans create new game to test ARMY’s knowledge about their lyrics

It all started first when Orlando International Airport posted a photo of a plane flying over a full moon on Monday. “Moonchild, you shine,” the official Twitter handle of the airport in Florida wrote referring to group leader RM’s song ‘Moonchild’ from his mixtape Mono.

The tweet quickly got fans attention. However, it wasn’t until a tweet by Texas’ DFW Airport that it grew into a fun campaign, leaving fans baffled and amused at the same time.

“Somebody better call @BTS_twt, because that landing was smooth. like. butter!” the airport tweeted a video of a plane landing.

Soon, airports from France to Australia all started joining the conversation, quoting lyrics of BTS’ songs from their vast discography of nine years.

As the trend continued, fans wondered if it was a way to tease an upcoming concert tour for the band, who are set to release their next album in June. Others jokingly compared it to Olympics-style bidding done by airports for the band to choose their city as their next concert stop, owing to the huge economic benefit that was recently seen in Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

Nontheless, fans remain excited and are happy that band’s lyrics are being promoted and has created a happy vibe on Twitter. However, it’s not the first time something like this has happened as many global brands on Twitter often tweet about the members owing to the large-scale engagement provided by BTS ARMYs.

