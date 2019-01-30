Toggle Menu
Airings! This woman’s got a fashionable solution so that people don’t lose their AirPods

Gabrielle Reilly’s innovative AirPods earrings are both functional and fashionable and immediately clicked with many users online. On Twitter, the video of her innovative solution that displayed her hi-tech earrings and how it can be used.

The revolutionary solution is winning thumbs up from Tweeple.

Given how frustrating it is to untangle earphones, it was no surprise that Apple’s wireless AirPods are popular. But given their size and the need to keep them carefully, a 22-year-old Virginia resident has come up with a perfect, and trendy, solution.

Gabrielle Reilly has turned the wireless headphones into a pair of earrings so that she wouldn’t lose them and the idea has become a hit.

Reilly’s AirPod earrings are both functional and fashionable, making them appealing to many users. On Twitter, the video of her earrings and how it can be used was widely appreciated.

With over three million views and nearly 2,00,000 likes, the video is going viral online.

Many people online were blown away by her fashionable and effective solution. Many said it was something they didn’t know they needed.

With many users asking how they could get their own earrings, Reilly decided to custom-make the attachments and sell them after she was flooded with requests. She has named the detachable fashionable accessories ‘Airings’ and is now selling them for $20 a pair on Shopify, where she offers customisation on the type of design, material, length and colour of the connecting piece. It’s an extension and can be removed so the user can charge without any hassle.

The ‘Airings’ is available for people around the globe and the design can be customised. (Source: deadanimemom/ Shopify)

Reilly explained to BuzzFeed News that she came up with the idea to make sure the AirPods didn’t get lost.

“I absolutely refuse to lose them. My cat ate through two pairs of Beats Bluetooth earphones, and all my other earphones. So I got the AirPods because there was no wire for her to chew but I still needed something to connect them,” she told the website.

