Airings! This woman’s got a fashionable solution so that people don’t lose their AirPods

Given how frustrating it is to untangle earphones, it was no surprise that Apple’s wireless AirPods are popular. But given their size and the need to keep them carefully, a 22-year-old Virginia resident has come up with a perfect, and trendy, solution.

Gabrielle Reilly has turned the wireless headphones into a pair of earrings so that she wouldn’t lose them and the idea has become a hit.

Reilly’s AirPod earrings are both functional and fashionable, making them appealing to many users. On Twitter, the video of her earrings and how it can be used was widely appreciated.

With over three million views and nearly 2,00,000 likes, the video is going viral online.

I made airpod earrings lmaoooo i didnt want to post this till i had better pics but whatever here it is pic.twitter.com/4pHnc8wvfv — pop (@bloodorgy) January 26, 2019

Many people online were blown away by her fashionable and effective solution. Many said it was something they didn’t know they needed.

I’m not even an apple user but this is some innovative shit – you should branch out & make these for all wireless earphones 👍 https://t.co/UEqMWNeUpY — surferwannabe (@1withtheC) January 29, 2019

OKAYE this is genius https://t.co/EF6qmdiS6c — RaFia (@RAF_i_A) January 29, 2019

You need to patent this asap. I bet Apple is making them right now and will drop them tomorrow https://t.co/wDEuJGzK44 — Freezing Hot ❤️ (@jean_n_tonic) January 29, 2019

she’s living in 3019

genius https://t.co/1yDIHJM7L9 — The Nameless One (@aworas) January 29, 2019

I’m going to buy these https://t.co/bRzCSspHhR — The Office of Ms. F. Looz (@floozytart) January 28, 2019

Revolutionary. The innovation jumped out https://t.co/nlu0Rz0xW5 — ❄ Minseok’s annoying fan ❄ (@mainlyEXOL) January 28, 2019

With many users asking how they could get their own earrings, Reilly decided to custom-make the attachments and sell them after she was flooded with requests. She has named the detachable fashionable accessories ‘Airings’ and is now selling them for $20 a pair on Shopify, where she offers customisation on the type of design, material, length and colour of the connecting piece. It’s an extension and can be removed so the user can charge without any hassle.

Reilly explained to BuzzFeed News that she came up with the idea to make sure the AirPods didn’t get lost.

“I absolutely refuse to lose them. My cat ate through two pairs of Beats Bluetooth earphones, and all my other earphones. So I got the AirPods because there was no wire for her to chew but I still needed something to connect them,” she told the website.