Airlines passenger uses toes to scroll through in-flight entertainment; video leaves netizens disgusted

A plane passenger has left netizens angry after a video of him scrolling through the in-flight entertainment menu with his feet went viral on social media. The seven-second clip was tweeted by American novelist Alafair Burke. “My friend who doesn’t have twitter sent this from her flight. It belongs on Twitter,” Burke wrote along with the video.

The video, which features the man, who has not been identified, using his toes to scan through the shows and movies provided in the in-flight entertainment system. Viewed over nine million times, the viral clip has triggered several reactions with many expressing disgust over the man’s behaviour.

Interestingly, many people also argued that the passenger could be differently-abled. Burke, however, ruled out the possibility, saying he carried his own bag. “The photographer confirms that she saw him walk on and off the plane, carrying his own bag. He just likes to watch TV with his bare feet,” Burke tweeted.

Along with the Grocery Store Lickers, all this shows me is to never touch anything ever again, forever. Infinitiest. 🛑 — D. K. USA🇺🇸 (@KDKWife) July 16, 2019

if this was on my plane i would vomit on sight https://t.co/4LeuR5IoZX — alissa (@alissanstew) July 17, 2019

Well, ok. Bleh. On the other hand: it’s a foot. Most people use their hands. Most people also don’t wash their hands after using the loo. https://t.co/5PspI7hBcN — Muriel Reyserhove (@mreyserhove) July 17, 2019

yuck… after seeing this, i’m going to start wearing latex gloves 😭 https://t.co/M5Nv0nnoTS — Yannick (@myMACROS_com) July 17, 2019

O.M.G. 🤢🤮 What is wrong with people!? Please keep your shoes on on airplanes. And NEVER do THIS. Not even privately. 🙈🙊 https://t.co/mK7z7wQ0ZB — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) July 17, 2019