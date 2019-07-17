Airlines passenger uses toes to scroll through in-flight entertainment; video leaves netizens disgusted

Toggle Menu
The video shows the unidentified man using his toes to scan through the shows and movies provided in the in-flight entertainment system.

Viewed over nine million times, the viral clip has triggered several reactions with many expressing disgust over the man’s behaviour.

A plane passenger has left netizens angry after a video of him scrolling through the in-flight entertainment menu with his feet went viral on social media. The seven-second clip was tweeted by American novelist Alafair Burke. “My friend who doesn’t have twitter sent this from her flight. It belongs on Twitter,” Burke wrote along with the video.

Interestingly, many people also argued that the passenger could be differently-abled. Burke, however, ruled out the possibility, saying he carried his own bag. “The photographer confirms that she saw him walk on and off the plane, carrying his own bag. He just likes to watch TV with his bare feet,” Burke tweeted.

