This airline in Taiwan promises to take you ‘nowhere’

The flight would take off from Taipei Taoyuan Airport, circle the skies before returning to the same airport. (Source: EVA air) The flight would take off from Taipei Taoyuan Airport, circle the skies before returning to the same airport. (Source: EVA air)

Imagine boarding a flight and going absolutely nowhere. That is exactly what EVA Air is offering to its passengers. While the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has restricted travel within and among most nations, the Taiwan airline has come up with an interesting way to offer a unique travel experience.

According to a CNN report, EVA Air is offering a special no-destination flight on August 8, which is celebrated as Father’s Day in Taiwan. The flight would take off from Taipei Taoyuan Airport, circle the skies before returning to the same airport.

While, earlier in July, the airline offered the public to check-in and board a grounded airplane at the Songshan Airport, they have now started a new travelling experience that takes the passenger nowhere. The passengers will be flying in a “Hello Kitty” dream jet.

“Due to the global epidemic, the international tourism market has been suspended for more than half a year, and the public’s ‘I really want to go abroad’ are becoming more and more intense,” stated a press release on the official website of the airline.

“In order to satisfy passengers’ desire to go abroad, EVA Air specially selected for Father’s Day on August 8th to launch a special flight and accompany everyone to go abroad with the super-popular Hello Kitty dream machine,” added the release.

According to the news release, the flight will provide free Wi-Fi text messaging service on the plane and present exclusive gifts to flying passengers.

