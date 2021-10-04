Watch: Airline crew and passengers sing ‘happy birthday’ for twins girls on board

Birthdays are often celebrated with much pomp and show, especially for children. And when Southwest Airline crew found out that two of their passengers were turning six on the day of their flight, they decided to do something special for them.

In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, the attendant is heard making an announcement for Sydney and Clare. The crew begins by asking the passengers to put down their window shades, following which the reading lights in the aircraft are switched on.

He then goes on to inform the passengers that the two girls, who are twins, are turning 6 and on the count of three, all of them will be singing the birthday song together. The clip concludes with the crew and passengers cheering and applauding for the two birthday girls.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral on several social media platforms with many quite impressed with the airline crew’s sweet gesture towards the two children.